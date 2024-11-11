Marvel Rivals brings Moon Knight to its roster in December Moon Knight will join Marvel Rivals as a new addition to to the Duelist class early next month.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have revealed the next character for the Marvel Rivals roster, and this one’s got the Egyptian God of Vengeance in his corner. Marc Spector, Moon Knight, will be coming to Marvel Rivals in early December, acting as a Duelist that will get down and dirty with the damage when the fights go down.

NetEase and Marvel Games revealed Moon Knight for Marvel Rivals with a new trailer this week. According to the details of Moon Knight’s announcement, the character will be joining Marvel Rivals on December 8, 2024 on all available platforms. Moon Knight will be a Duelist-type hero, meaning he’s there to do damage, and it seems he’s equipped for the task. In the demonstration video, we see him chuck all sorts ankhs and blades at enemies when not trying to cut them to ribbons up close. For his ultimate, Moon Knight looks to be able to open a portal over the battlefield that sends down ghostly hands to damage opponents, so it looks like he’ll be great for dominating fights in open spaces.

Moon Knight is an interesting and outlandish pick for Marvel Rivals. The game has pulled a lot of interesting heroes together in its Overwatch-like antics, but NetEase and Marvel Games also continue to show that they are willing to use more obscure heroes in filling out this roster. We, of course, have Iron Man, Captain America, and Hulk, but Moon Knight fits right in alongside the likes of Magik, Luna Snow, and Adam Warlock.

With Moon Knight planned for a December 8 release, stay tuned for more Marvel Rivals news and coverage here at Shacknews.