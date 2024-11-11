New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle deep dive video explains its adventure mechanics

What makes this effort from Xbox and Bethesda feel like an Indiana Jones story? A new video looks to explain.
Ozzie Mejia
Bethesda
There's less than a month to go before Indiana Jones embarks on his latest video game adventure. There are still a few questions as to how this tale from Xbox, Bethesda, and MachineGames will look and play, so the teams are looking to paint a clearer picture. On Monday, Bethesda released a new 15-minute deep dive video for Indiana Jones and The Great Circle that explains its various mechanics.

The Indiana Jones and The Great Circle deep dive video shows off much more of voice actor Troy Baker in the title role. It also shows off what Indy's journey will look like. Much of the story will play out in cinematic fashion with the game's cutscenes playing out the way Indy's Hollywood adventures do. Players will meet Indy, as well as an extensive supporting cast and a dangerous antagonist.

While a lot of the story was on display, players also got to take a deeper look at the game's exploration, combat, stealth, puzzles, and side missions. Viewers are also treated to a look at the game's progression system and how Adventure Points will allow them to build Indy in such a way that he can withstand his Nazi foes. Shacknews recently got to experience a slice of what this game has to offer, so those interested in learning more are also welcome to check out our Indiana Jones and The Great Circle preview.

Indiana Jones with Gina Lombardi in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Source: Bethesda

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is almost here. It's set to release on PC and Xbox Series X|S on December 9. It will come to PlayStation 5 in spring 2025. The end of the video also offers a reminder that story DLC is on way at some point in the future. The Order of Giants DLC will be included with the Premium Edition. It will likely also be sold a la carte.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

