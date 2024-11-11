2XKO Jinx gameplay revealed, coming to 2025 playtests Jinx has a bullet-heavy projectile game, and Riot Games is preparing to bring her to the roster in its next playtest early next year.

As promised previously, Riot Games has brought the goods with a new 2XKO showcase featuring Jinx. Coming off Arcane Season 2, there’s a lot of hype for the characters in the show, and Jinx is front and center in the action, so it makes perfect sense that Riot would put the spotlight on her for 2XKO's later character showcase. However, we also learned that Jinx will be playable in the upcoming playtest in spring 2025.

Riot Games shared the latest look at Jinx in 2XKO in a new trailer released for the game this week. It gives our first new look at Jinx since she appeared in early reveals of the game back when it was codenamed Project L. Jinx’s new gameplay looks appropriately like a bullet hell. She has a multitude of guns and traps to make the screen an obstacle course of projectiles, hold enemies down, and then devastate them with her bigger attacks.

By the end of the showcase, we learned that Jinx will be coming to play in 2XKO in the game’s next playtests, which are now expected to drop in spring 2025. She’ll join Yasuo, Darius, Ekko, Ahri, Braum, and Illaoi, as well as anyone else that joins the fun between now and next year. It feels likely that we could at least see one more character by the time March 2025 rolls around.

Nonetheless, times ahead look exciting for 2XKO. Keep an eye on the game’s topic here at Shacknews for more coverage and when you can sign up for the next playtests.