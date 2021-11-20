Riot Games drops Project L fighting game update with new gameplay footage Riot Games new fighting game just dropped some gameplay footage. Check out the latest news on Project L.

Riot Games has been cranking out a lot of hits these days, and today the company dropped some more news about their upcoming fighting game called Project L. Please take a look at this video presentation featuring both Tom and Tony Cannon.

Riot Games acquired Radiant Entertainment back in 2016, and Project L was first announced back in 2019. The devs have been working behind the scenes since then, but did promise to provide at least two more updates on the game's progress some time next year. As for a release date? The game will not be shipping in 2021 or 2022. The game is still in the R&D phase, but the Cannon brothers did provide some interesting tidbits for folks who have been waiting for more news."Our goal is to build a super high-quality fighting game that the FGC can invest deeply in, playing for years or even decades. That takes time to get right, and we’re not going to rush it." said Tom Cannon.

Project L will feature rollback netcode, something that many fighting game franchises have struggled with implementing in the past. The game will also be an assist-based tag-team style fighter, so team composition will certainly be part of the meta. The Cannons also confirmed that the game will be set in the world of Runterra. While there is no word on a release date for the game, it is encouraging to hear that Riot Games is not rushing Project L out the door.

Riot Games new Arcane Netflix series is so hot right now.

Riot is really on a tear with Valorant still growing, Legends of Runterra receiving updates, League of Legends Worlds setting viewership records on Twitch, and the success of the Arcane Netflix series. The game studio is truly expanding their IP to new genres of games and even other mediums of entertainment.

What do you think of the new Project L gameplay? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.