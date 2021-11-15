DOTA 2: TI10 & LoL Worlds 2021 pushed Twitch viewership to a 5-month high League of Legends and DOTA 2's world championships helped October give Twitch its some of its best viewership this year since May 2021.

Another month has passed, and with it, a ton of Twitch viewership data has been collected by StreamElements and its partners at Rainmaker.gg as usual. StreamElements’ State of the Stream report for October 2021 has been finalized and with it comes all sorts of interesting stats from the previous month. With League of Legends Worlds 2021 and DOTA 2: The International 10 having been played through the previous month, Twitch saw one of the biggest boosts in viewership it has seen for much of the year.

StreamElements launched its October 2021 State of the Stream report with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg on November 15, 2021. According to the report, Twitch managed to score a five-month high in viewership in October, putting up its most viewed month since slumping in June 2021 when pandemic restrictions started to loosen. A largely contributing factor to Twitch’s October boost was LoL Worlds 2021 and DOTA 2: TI10, which helped boost each game’s viewership by 98 percent and 189 percent respectively for the month.

Twitch still didn't achieve the record-high viewership of May 2021, but it's viewership in October 2021 was still its best since June in this year.

League of Legends and DOTA 2 weren’t the only notable games putting in the legwork during the month of October. Amazon’s New World managed to keep its steam going through its following month after release instead of dying off as most games do after a breakout release. It stayed in the number five spot of the top 10 viewed categories on Twitch during October with 83 million hours watched. It helps that New World has had a ton of buzz, a large playerbase to speak of, and plenty of updates to help keep things fresh.

October was a good month for Twitch, but it still hasn’t achieved the highs it saw earlier this year when many viewers were stuck inside during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Will it be able to close out the year on a high note? Stay tuned for further StreamElements State of the Stream reporting, right here at Shacknews.