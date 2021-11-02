Valorant reveals RiotX Arcane content and Radiant Crisis 001 skin line Valorant gets new player cards and sprays in celebration of RiotX Arcane.

RiotX Arcane is a crossover event between Riot Games’ different titles in celebration of Arcane, the animated League of Legends show coming to Netflix this week. As a part of the event, Riot Games has unveiled some special content coming to Valorant with the Arcane Pass, which brings themed player cards, sprays, and more.

Starting on November 5, Valorant is getting the RiotX Arcane Event Pass. This pass features 10 tiers of rewards themed around the upcoming Netflix series. The pass will be available until November 22. Here are all of the rewards in Valorant’s RiotX Arcane Event Pass, as shared with us by Riot Games:

1 Gun Buddy: Arcane Cupcake

2 Arcane Player Cards: Arcane Embrace and Welcome to the Undercity

2 Arcane Sprays: Calculated and Boom!

3 Titles: Arcane, Cupcake, and Liar

20 Radianite Points

More RiotX Arcane content is coming to Valorant over the course of November through unique challenges, such as watching the Global PRemiere Event broadcast or completing in-game missions. Here are the in-game RiotX Arcane Awards and the days that they will unlock in Valorant:

Fishbones Gun Buddy - November 6

Arcane Poro Gun - November 7

Loose Cannon Spray - November 14

Arcane Jinx Card - TBD

Aside from all of the League of Legends-themed content coming to the game, Valorant is also set to get its newest premium skin line with Radiant Crisis 001. Inspired by comic books, these skins feature a unique design as well as onomatopoeia effects. The bundle will cost 7,100 Valorant Points.

It’s going to be a busy week for Valorant, with Episode 3 Act 3 kicking off, in addition to all of the Arcane content. The next playable agent isn’t that far off, either, as Chamber will come to the game in roughly 2 weeks. For more on Riot Games’ tactical shooter, be sure to bookmark our Valorant topic page.