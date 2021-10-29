New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Chamber is Valorant's new teleporting agent

Riot Games has revealed Chamber, the 17th Agent for Valorant.
Donovan Erskine
After a long build-up of teases, Riot Games has revealed the newest Valorant Agent. Hailing from France, Chamber is a weapons designer and deadly killer. He’s set to arrive in the tactical shooter during Episode 3 Act 3.

Riot Games gave us our first look at Chamber with a cinematic trailer on October 29, 2021. In the trailer, we get to see the character’s personality on display as he interacts with other Agents. Chamber is a Sentinel, with a focus on locking down sites and cutting off enemy pushes before they start. Let’s look at each of his abilities, as shared by Riot Games.

(C) Trademark

  • Place a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts
    down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players
    caught inside of it.

(Q) Headhunter

  • ACTIVATE to equip a heavy
    pistol. Alt Fire with the pistol equipped to aim down sights.

(E) Rendezvous

  • Place two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, reactivate to
    quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be redeployed.

(X) Tour de Force

  • Activate to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit.
    Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

Chamber can not only summon his own pistol and sniper rifle, but he also has the ability to teleport between two locations that he designates with his anchors. It will be interesting to see what combat and economy strategies that players come up with for him. We get a small glimpse at Chamber gameplay in the above video shared by the developers.

Chamber was originally planned to launch alongside Episode 3 Act 3 next week, but his arrival was delayed by two weeks as Riot Games puts some finishing touches on the character. For more on Valorant, Shacknews is your place.

