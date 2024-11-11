Super Nintendo World Donkey Kong Country opens on December 11 at Universal Studios Japan Nintendo gave viewers a sneak peek at the upcoming Super Nintendo World Donkey Kong Country theme park.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan is getting an exciting new expansion at the end of the year. The park will have its grand opening of its Donkey Kong Country attraction, and none other than Shigeru Miyamoto showed viewers through the new area.

On November 11, 2024, Nintendo had a special Direct where it showed patrons a sneak peek at the upcoming Super Nintendo World Donkey Kong Country theme park. Shigeru Miyamoto gave viewers a walk through a few attractions at the park, with the teaser also announcing the grand opening date: December 11, 2024.

The Super Nintendo World Direct showed off Kong’s Tree House, with the Golden Temple peeking over the horizon. Miyamoto showed a bongo drum game with two theme park staff which rewarded a successful attempt with the appearance of Rambi.

Patrons who explore the park will also find hidden letters they can scan with their Donkey Kong Power-Up Band and can even take a commemorative photo with Donkey Kong. The park also has a roller coaster and the Jungle Beats Shakes for some themed food.

Super Nintendo World Donkey Kong Country is scheduled to open on December 11, 2024 at Universal Studios Japan.