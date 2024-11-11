New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Overwatch 2 brings back Overwatch 1 as a limited-time event

The Overwatch: Classic event will let players temporarily go back to 6v6 matches, the way it used to be, starting this week.
TJ Denzer
Activision Blizzard is making an interesting play with Overwatch 2 tomorrow. Starting this week, the game is launching what is called the Overwatch: Classic limited-time event. It brings back the original Overwatch team format, allowing players to take part in 6v6 matches. Unfortunately, it’s not going to last forever. The good news, however, is that we don’t have a deadline for the event just yet.

Activision Blizzard announced the details of the Overwatch: Classic event in a post on the game’s official social media. Starting on November 12, 2024, players will be able to take part in the event which offers playlists that consist of the original roster in 6v6 team combat, with their original skills, and the original maps to boot. That means no characters including and after Ana, and characters like Mei and Symmetra in their original form, for better or worse.

It's an interesting thing to see Overwatch 2 pull back the OW1 format even if its for a limited time. Players have been quite divided or even downright turned off by the format switches that came with Overwatch 2 replacing the original. And it wasn’t really much of a massive upgrade at that, as shared in our Shacknews review.

Even so, a taste of what we once had when Overwatch was fresh and 6v6 might be nice. Hopefully, Activision Blizzard might look into making it a little more permanent. Stay tuned to the Overwatch 2 topic for more updates and coverage.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

