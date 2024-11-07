Evening Reading - November 7, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

RIP Ben Herbstreit

RIP Ben 😔



Dogs are the best man…hate to see this pic.twitter.com/uyPUX6SBOL — 229 Sports (@229Sports_) November 7, 2024

Ben was a good boy. It's nice that Kirk got to celebrate his life with him traveling across the country together for the past few years.

RIP Ben you beautiful soul. Wish it was me instead 😭 pic.twitter.com/6toyopV3gZ — big ounce (@_bigounce) November 7, 2024

Mario Kart x Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like US"

Wop! Wop! Wop!

Metaphor Battle Song x Space Jam Theme

Yall seen the michael jordan dlc for metaphor yet pic.twitter.com/0nva7iwXQu — Hollowegg (@DMidorito) November 6, 2024

This worked way better than I expected.

Gonna need to do some neck workouts so I can celebrate like this

My back hurts just watching this video.

Cat playground

Cat playground on the wall pic.twitter.com/RjUqUB18PN — March (@theXofficially) November 5, 2024

Seems more fun than a cat tree.

RIP to the legendary Quincy Jones

R.I.P. to Quincy Jones! Here’s just a small sample of the numerous hits he produced for Michael Jackson and numerous other legends! pic.twitter.com/BwDULeTnYN — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) November 4, 2024

His music was a huge part of my formative years, and he touched so many great artists with his amazing ear for pop hits.

Can Lamar Jackson stop being such a great guy?

He makes it hard to hate the Ravens.

Cedar Point closes for the year 2024

❤️ ❤️ ❤️ SEE YOU IN 2025 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zPUnum312j — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) November 3, 2024

The amusement park is working on some new rides, so 2025 could be a huge year.

What do you do when you get home from the bar?

I remember going out to bars...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 7, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.