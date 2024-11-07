New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - November 7, 2024

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

RIP Ben Herbstreit

Ben was a good boy. It's nice that Kirk got to celebrate his life with him traveling across the country together for the past few years.

Mario Kart x Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like US"

Wop! Wop! Wop!

Metaphor Battle Song x Space Jam Theme

This worked way better than I expected.

Gonna need to do some neck workouts so I can celebrate like this

My back hurts just watching this video.

Cat playground

Seems more fun than a cat tree.

RIP to the legendary Quincy Jones

His music was a huge part of my formative years, and he touched so many great artists with his amazing ear for pop hits.

Can Lamar Jackson stop being such a great guy?

He makes it hard to hate the Ravens.

Cedar Point closes for the year 2024

The amusement park is working on some new rides, so 2025 could be a huge year.

What do you do when you get home from the bar?

I remember going out to bars...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 7, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola