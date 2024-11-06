Arm Holdings Q2 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations The Arm company's Q2 2024 earnings results came in strong against expectations of its bottom line and earnings-per-share.

The Arm company is one of the latest tech companies to share the details of its latest earnings results, and it was mostly good news. Arm’s Q2 2024 earnings put up revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) bottom lines that both beat out Wall Street expectations making for an overall successful quarter for Arm.

Arm Holdings put out its Q2 2024 earnings results via its investor relations website this week. For its revenue, Arm putting up a bottom line of $844 million USD. That was quite a bit more than the $808 million that was expected by the analysts of Wall Street. Meanwhile, in terms of EPS, the company put up an actual number of $0.30 per share. That was enough to beat out the Wall Street EPS estimate of $0.26 per share.

Arm Holdings (ARM) stock bounced up and down in after-hours trading following its Q2 2024 earnings results.

Source: Arm Holdings

Arm Holdings has been a fairly key company in the world of CPUs and chip design. The company’s chip architecture is used by a variety of companies throughout the world who are using its designs in a wide range of popular products. For instance, Arm is known to be a key component of Apple’s push into its own chip design efforts through Apple Silicon. However, the company has seen some drama in recent quarters, threatening to cut off licenses to Qualcomm for unapproved use of its chips from a company that Qualcomm acquired.

Nonetheless, Arm remains a pivotal company in a lot of ongoing and new products and its quarters continue to show that success. As we watch for the latest from the company, Stay tuned to the Arm Holdings topic for further updates.