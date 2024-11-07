S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 preorder guide - the contents and bonuses of every edition
With S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 just around the corner, let's take a look at what the different editions will get you.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has kept us all waiting, going through many ups and downs while it was in development. With release looming and the wait growing ever shorter, let’s take a look at the different versions that are available for preorder and what you can get for your money.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.2 Editions and preorder bonuses
Digital Options
No matter what version of the game you preorder, you will receive the following bonus items:
- The Veteran Rifle
- The Tourist Suit
- “Early Bird” Multiplayer Badge
- Additional campfire stories and songs
Standard Edition
The Standard Edition will include the base game, the preorder bonuses, and additional Steam-exclusive content, including a dynamic theme, an animated avatar, and an avatar frame.
Deluxe Edition
The Deluxe Edition comes with all the above, plus the following:
- A special extra quest that is separate from the main story
- Digital Artbook
- Official Soundtrack
- 1 costume and three weapon skins for singleplayer
- 2 costumes and 3 weapons kins for multiplayer
Ultimate Edition
The Ultimate Edition comes with all of the above, plus two story expansions and the season pass.
Physical Options
The physical editions come with all the goodies in the digital editions and include some cool physical rewards as well.
Standard Physical Edition
All digital pack contents plus:
- Letter from the Developers
- Souvenir Zone Permit
- Sticker Pack
Deluxe Physical Edition
All Standard version contents plus:
- Zone Map
- Poster
- Faction Patches
- Military Token
- Keychain with Fire Starter
Collector's Edition
All of the Deluxe version content plus:
- Art Book
- Stalker Figurine
Ultimate Physical Edition
All of the Collector's Edition content plus:
- Artefact Container Lamp
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R Backpack
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is available for preorder on Xbox and PC through Steam, GoG, and the Epic Games Store. For more useful guides, be sure to check out our S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 page.
