S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 preorder guide - the contents and bonuses of every edition With S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 just around the corner, let's take a look at what the different editions will get you.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has kept us all waiting, going through many ups and downs while it was in development. With release looming and the wait growing ever shorter, let’s take a look at the different versions that are available for preorder and what you can get for your money.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.2 Editions and preorder bonuses

The haunting yet beautiful world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Source: GSC Game World

Digital Options

No matter what version of the game you preorder, you will receive the following bonus items:

The Veteran Rifle

The Tourist Suit

“Early Bird” Multiplayer Badge

Additional campfire stories and songs

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition will include the base game, the preorder bonuses, and additional Steam-exclusive content, including a dynamic theme, an animated avatar, and an avatar frame.

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition comes with all the above, plus the following:

A special extra quest that is separate from the main story

Digital Artbook

Official Soundtrack

1 costume and three weapon skins for singleplayer

2 costumes and 3 weapons kins for multiplayer

Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition comes with all of the above, plus two story expansions and the season pass.

Physical Options

The physical editions come with all the goodies in the digital editions and include some cool physical rewards as well.

Standard Physical Edition

Source: GSC Game World

All digital pack contents plus:

Letter from the Developers

Souvenir Zone Permit

Sticker Pack

Deluxe Physical Edition

Source: GSC Game World

All Standard version contents plus:

Zone Map

Poster

Faction Patches

Military Token

Keychain with Fire Starter

Collector's Edition

Source: GSC Game World

All of the Deluxe version content plus:

Art Book

Stalker Figurine

Ultimate Physical Edition

Source: GSC Game World

All of the Collector's Edition content plus:

Artefact Container Lamp

S.T.A.L.K.E.R Backpack

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is available for preorder on Xbox and PC through Steam, GoG, and the Epic Games Store. For more useful guides, be sure to check out our S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 page.