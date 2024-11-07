New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 preorder guide - the contents and bonuses of every edition

With S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 just around the corner, let's take a look at what the different editions will get you.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
GSC Game World
2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has kept us all waiting, going through many ups and downs while it was in development. With release looming and the wait growing ever shorter, let’s take a look at the different versions that are available for preorder and what you can get for your money.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.2 Editions and preorder bonuses

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 landscape shot
The haunting yet beautiful world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Source: GSC Game World

Digital Options

No matter what version of the game you preorder, you will receive the following bonus items:

  • The Veteran Rifle
  • The Tourist Suit
  • “Early Bird” Multiplayer Badge
  • Additional campfire stories and songs

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition will include the base game, the preorder bonuses, and additional Steam-exclusive content, including a dynamic theme, an animated avatar, and an avatar frame.

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition comes with all the above, plus the following:

  • A special extra quest that is separate from the main story
  • Digital Artbook
  • Official Soundtrack
  • 1 costume and three weapon skins for singleplayer
  • 2 costumes and 3 weapons kins for multiplayer

Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition comes with all of the above, plus two story expansions and the season pass.

Physical Options

The physical editions come with all the goodies in the digital editions and include some cool physical rewards as well.

Standard Physical Edition

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Standard Edition

Source: GSC Game World

All digital pack contents plus:

  • Letter from the Developers
  • Souvenir Zone Permit
  • Sticker Pack

Deluxe Physical Edition

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Limited Edition

Source: GSC Game World

All Standard version contents plus:

  • Zone Map
  • Poster
  • Faction Patches
  • Military Token
  • Keychain with Fire Starter

Collector's Edition

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Collector's Edition

Source: GSC Game World

All of the Deluxe version content plus:

  • Art Book
  • Stalker Figurine

Ultimate Physical Edition

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Ultimate Edition

Source: GSC Game World

All of the Collector's Edition content plus:

  • Artefact Container Lamp
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R Backpack

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is available for preorder on Xbox and PC through Steam, GoG, and the Epic Games Store. For more useful guides, be sure to check out our S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola