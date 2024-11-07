New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Rivian (RIVN) Q3 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations on larger than expected loss

The Rivian company failed to beat analyst expectations on key metrics in its latest quarter.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Rivian
4

As one of the other notable electrical vehicle companies in the market right now, Rivian is an interesting company to watch. Unfortunately, it’s still having trouble keeping its legs under it in its latest fiscal quarter. For Q3 2024, Rivian reported lower revenue than expected, and it posted larger-than-expected losses on earnings-per-share (EPS).

Rivian released its Q3 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. For revenue, Rivian posted a bottom line of $874 million. That was quite a bit lower than the $990 million that was expected by Wall Street analysts. On the EPS side, Rivian’s bottom line was a loss of $0.99 per share. The actual outcome was a bit worst than the expectation that was set at $0.92 per share.

Rivian (RIVN) stock chart as of November 7, 2024 in after-hours trading
Rivian (RIVN) stock was up in after-hours trading on the back of its Q3 2024 earnings results.
Source: Google

This is far from the first quarter where Rivian has posted a loss on EPS, but the company usually finds its way to a win on revenue versus expectations form quarter to quarter. This is one of the first time the company has missed revenue estimates since Q3 2022. Other than that, the company has been able to stay ahead of expectations quarter to quarter for quite a long time.

Rivian also continues to be one of the few stand-out electric vehicle companies operating in the field. With that in mind, stay tuned for more electric vehicle news and coverage on Rivian and more as it drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 7, 2024 3:00 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Rivian (RIVN) Q3 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations on larger than expected loss

    • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 7, 2024 3:37 PM

      /{Rivian also continues to be one of the few stand-out electric vehicle companies operating in the field}/
      Stand out at what, burning money? they have lost billions and still can only produce 50,000 vehicles a year.
      I will be shocked if the survive another 2 years in the consumer market.
      I think Amazon will just eat the losses and let them keep making the electric vans.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 7, 2024 3:40 PM

        Rivian makes a decent enough product. They don’t do it at a profit. Which is a huge problem and why I don’t own the stock. I do think the United States needs an EV alternative to Tesla.

        • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 7, 2024 3:41 PM

          I think they make a good product too, but you have to be real out the business side of things!

Hello, Meet Lola