Unity (U) announces new CTO and CFO replacements

Steve Collins and Jarrod Yahes will become Unity's new CTO and CFO, respectively.
Donovan Erskine
1

In Unity’s (U) latest earnings report, the tech company shared an important leadership update. Following the hiring of a new CEO earlier this year, Unity has found its next CTO and CFO.

Unity announced the hirings in its Q3 2024 earnings report. Steve Collins, Unity’s new CTO, previously held the same title at Candy Crush maker King. Jarrod Yahes is Unity’s next CFO and comes over from ShutterStock. He’s set to officially begin on January 1, 2025.

Unity's stock chart on November 7, 2024.

Unity’s Q3 2024 earnings report also showed a beat on revenue expectations and a smaller than expected loss per share. Stick with Shacknews for more financial news out of the video game industry.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day.

