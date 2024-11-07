Unity (U) announces new CTO and CFO replacements Steve Collins and Jarrod Yahes will become Unity's new CTO and CFO, respectively.

In Unity’s (U) latest earnings report, the tech company shared an important leadership update. Following the hiring of a new CEO earlier this year, Unity has found its next CTO and CFO.

Unity announced the hirings in its Q3 2024 earnings report. Steve Collins, Unity’s new CTO, previously held the same title at Candy Crush maker King. Jarrod Yahes is Unity’s next CFO and comes over from ShutterStock. He’s set to officially begin on January 1, 2025.

Unity’s Q3 2024 earnings report also showed a beat on revenue expectations and a smaller than expected loss per share. Stick with Shacknews for more financial news out of the video game industry.