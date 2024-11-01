Evening Reading - November 1, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. Hope everyone had a pleasant Halloween. Now it's time to settle in for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

The #DRCA has officially begun! Selected players in USA & Canada will have received an email with instructions to follow for participating in the #DestinyRising Closed Alpha. Find out more about what's included in the DRCA and its end date: 👇 https://t.co/yz4e1OozJ5 pic.twitter.com/tgYJS3b4W0 — Destiny: Rising (@_DestinyRising) November 1, 2024

Destiny Rising's Closed Alpha test is underway.

Welcome to a month of celebrations 🎊



Today, we’d like to express our sincere gratitude to our community for their support over the last 3 years! THANK YOU 💐✨



Get ready for a fun packed November - there are cupcakes going around for everyone! https://t.co/h4uFJAX4er pic.twitter.com/PiZg0UgsK7 — Pikmin Bloom (@PikminBloom) October 31, 2024

In more mobile gaming news, Pikmon Bloom has started its 3rd anniversary festivities.

Let's round out the mobile gaming news with the arrival of the Ironforge Siege in Warcraft Rumble.

The November Season Pass for Street Fighter 6 celebrates SNK's Fatal Fury in honor of guest character Terry Bogard.

Try to outrun the po-po with the latest season of The Crew Motorfest.

Finally, Final Fantasy XIV Online comes to the Crossroads with the upcoming Patch 7.1.

Smile!

Most creative Halloween costume I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/3YJfvG0g0X — Nebula (@Nba_Nebula) October 31, 2024

This solves the problem of who holds the camera.

The 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers

Enjoy the scenic ride and also Walker Buehler working the beer bong.

Thunderstruck

Tom Cruise is looking to make a sequel to another of his action classics, and it’s not one that you’d expect--The actor is talking to Paramount about a follow-up to his 1990 NASCAR racing film 'Days of Thunder' https://t.co/aoJ5BsRG9W pic.twitter.com/zqIgdv1Hsm — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 1, 2024

Start your engines, I guess.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The women of Games Done Quick welcome you to this Halloween-themed Hotfix.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

To follow up on last week's "Who He Play For?" the NBA on TNT crew plays "Who That Look Like?" inspired by that... ahem... splitting image of Dwyane Wade that the Miami Heat unveiled last week.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

'Business' has picked up.

Tonight in video game music

Jonny 'GaMetal' Atma rings in Halloween with this cover of the Transylvania track from DuckTales.

