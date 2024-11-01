New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 1, 2024

Halloween's over, so let's send you off into the weekend with one last burst of gaming news.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews. Hope everyone had a pleasant Halloween. Now it's time to settle in for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Destiny Rising's Closed Alpha test is underway.

In more mobile gaming news, Pikmon Bloom has started its 3rd anniversary festivities.

Let's round out the mobile gaming news with the arrival of the Ironforge Siege in Warcraft Rumble.

The November Season Pass for Street Fighter 6 celebrates SNK's Fatal Fury in honor of guest character Terry Bogard.

Try to outrun the po-po with the latest season of The Crew Motorfest.

Finally, Final Fantasy XIV Online comes to the Crossroads with the upcoming Patch 7.1.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Smile!

This solves the problem of who holds the camera.

The 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers

Enjoy the scenic ride and also Walker Buehler working the beer bong.

Thunderstruck

Start your engines, I guess.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The women of Games Done Quick welcome you to this Halloween-themed Hotfix.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

To follow up on last week's "Who He Play For?" the NBA on TNT crew plays "Who That Look Like?" inspired by that... ahem... splitting image of Dwyane Wade that the Miami Heat unveiled last week.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

'Business' has picked up.

Tonight in video game music

Jonny 'GaMetal' Atma rings in Halloween with this cover of the Transylvania track from DuckTales.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for November! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Hello, Meet Lola