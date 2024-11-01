Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 1: Steam Scream 3D

Just because the Halloween holiday is over doesn't mean there isn't still time for a few extra scares. Grab your costumes and turn out the lights for Steam Scream 3D, the Valve marketplace's annual sale on horror, sci-fi, and other things that go bump in the night. Find deals on games like Phasmophobia, The Last of Us Part 1, Resident Evil 4, Dead by Daylight, and many, many more.
Elsewhere, GOG.com is also celebrating the holiday with its own Halloween Sale, offering dozens of big discounts on DRM-free titles. The Humble Store's Halloween sale is in its final days. And get out the party hats, because Fanatical is celebrating its birthday with some of the biggest discounts on the latest games from Capcom, Sega, Bethesda, and many more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Witch It - FREE until 11/7
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - FREE until 11/7
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Spirit of the North - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/24)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Tales from the Borderlands - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Metro Exodus - $5.99 (80% off)
- Way of the Hunter - $13.19 (67% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- V Rising Complete Bundle [Steam] - $62.97 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $32.19 (54% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $12.29 (39% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $11.39 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology [Steam] - $38.39 (36% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $21.89 (64% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- DOOM Eternal + Deathloop [Steam] - $16.99 (83% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- This is just a sample of everything on sale during Fanatical's Birthday Bash. Visit Fanatical for the full list of deals.
Gamebillet
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $43.49 (28% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $40.99 (41% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $32.19 (46% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $23.95 (52% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.95 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $46.99 (45% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $12.68 (68% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $11.19 (78% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Stories [Steam] - $23.65 (21% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $37.90 (46% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $28.50 (52% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $9.60 (84% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Lamplighters League [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Season One [Steam] - $40.00 (60% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 [Steam] - $2.60 (80% off)
GamesPlanet
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $33.99 (43% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $39.99 (43% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $45.99 (34% off)
- ASKA [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $11.49 (43% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.75 (76% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Killing Time: Resurrected - $19.99 (20% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Greedfall Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Moonlighter - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- 9 Years of Shadows - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Cursed to Golf - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Hell Pie - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Showgunners - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/31)
- BioShock Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Monster Train - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Pumpkin Jack - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $7.99 (80% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Volgarr the Viking 2 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Core Keeper - $14.99 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dredge Complete Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $3.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $3.99 (60% off)
- Hitman: Blood Money - $0.99 (90% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- The Axis Unseen [Steam] - $18.67 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.62 (71% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Remnant 2 (Keys must be redeemed before November 4, 2025), Persona 5 Strikers, Jusant, Dome Keeper, Jack Move, Station to Station, and McPixel 3. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more to get Generation Zero. Pay $5 or more to also receive the Schweet Vanity, US Weapons, Soviet Weapons, and US Weapons 2 DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Base Defense, Resistance Weapons, Base Support, Camo Weapon Skins, Tactical Equipment, Eastern European Weapons, and Advanced Intelligence Cosmetics DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Motorbikes, Tactical Equipment 2, Companion Accessories, Reinforced Flakmoped, and Heavy Weapons DLC packs and the FNIX Rising and Alpine Unrest DLC story expansions. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Little Nightmares. Pay $10 or more to also receive The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and Little Nightmares' Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes and Little Nightmares 2 Deluxe Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get House Flipper and House Flipper VR. Pay $12 or more to also receive the House Flipper HGTV, Popart, Luxury, and Farm DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the House Flipper Pets DLC and House Flipper VR Pets DLC. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required for House Flipper VR.
Pay $1 or more to get Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy, Sinking Island, Post Mortem, Still Life, and Still Life 2. Pay $5 or more to also receive Syberia, Syberia 2, Syberia 3 (w/An Automaton with a Plan), Yesterday Origins, Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, and Murder Mystery Machine. Pay $8 or more to also receieve Blacksad: Under the Skin, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot The First Cases. Pay $12 or more to also receive Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot The London Case and Syberia: The World Before. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Black Widow: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, and Asteroids: Recharged. Pay $10 or more to also receive Missile Command: Recharged, Gravitar: Recharged, Yars: Recharged, and Breakout: Recharged. Pay $15 or more to also receive Quantum: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, and Caverns of Mars: Recharged. Pay $20 or more to also receive Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. These activate on Steam.
- Humble Halloween Fest
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $49.59 (38% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Starfield Premium Edition [Steam] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Jusant [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Humble Halloween Fest Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition - $48.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $49.66 (45% off)
- Steam Scream 3D
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $18.74 (25% off)
- V Rising - $24.49 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Returnal - $35.99 (40% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $17.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $10.99 (45% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Scream 3D Sale.
- Like A Dragon Yakuza Franchise Sale
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $24.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon Series Starter Pack - $42.73 (53% off)
- Yakuza Series Starter Pack - $19.78 (51% off)
- The Yakuza Complete Series - $51.23 (63% off)
- More from the Steam Like A Dragon Yakuza Franchise Sale
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Core Keeper - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Little Goody Two Shoes - $11.99 (40% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance - $41.99 (30% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $24.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $4.79 (92% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Killer7 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
