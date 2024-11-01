New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Sega is developing a House of the Dead movie

Paul W.S. Anderson will write, direct, and produce the House of the Dead movie.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sega
1

Sega has announced that it’s working on a film adaptation of House of the Dead. Based on the zombie horror series, the movie is being made in association with Story Kitchen.

Paul W.S. Anderson, who also made many of the live-action Resident Evil movies, has signed on to write, direct, and produce the House of the Dead movie. It’ll be his first video game adaptation since 2020’s Monster Hunter, which he also wrote and directed.

A gameplay screenshot of a zombie swinging a weapon.

Source: Sega

The House of the Dead franchise began in 1996 with the release of the first game. It used an on-rails model that saw players shooting zombies as they worked their way through various environments. House of the Dead was also the subject of a 2003 feature film directed by Uwe Boll.

Sega describes the House of the Dead movie as “an immersive, live action thrill ride that plunges the audience straight into the heart of the action.” The movie will have an approximate runtime of 90 minutes. House of the Dead joins the staggeringly long list of video game adaptations in development.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola