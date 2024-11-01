Sega is developing a House of the Dead movie Paul W.S. Anderson will write, direct, and produce the House of the Dead movie.

Sega has announced that it’s working on a film adaptation of House of the Dead. Based on the zombie horror series, the movie is being made in association with Story Kitchen.

Paul W.S. Anderson, who also made many of the live-action Resident Evil movies, has signed on to write, direct, and produce the House of the Dead movie. It’ll be his first video game adaptation since 2020’s Monster Hunter, which he also wrote and directed.



Source: Sega

The House of the Dead franchise began in 1996 with the release of the first game. It used an on-rails model that saw players shooting zombies as they worked their way through various environments. House of the Dead was also the subject of a 2003 feature film directed by Uwe Boll.

Sega describes the House of the Dead movie as “an immersive, live action thrill ride that plunges the audience straight into the heart of the action.” The movie will have an approximate runtime of 90 minutes. House of the Dead joins the staggeringly long list of video game adaptations in development.