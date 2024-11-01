Beastieball begins its Steam Early Access preseason in November The time for practice is almost over, as the team behind Chicory: A Colorful Tale announces an early access date for its next title.

After months on the practice field, Beastieball is ready for the preseason. The latest title from Wishes Unlimited, makers of Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Wandersong, received an early access date through its latest trailer. The beasties will take the court in early November.

For the uninitiated, Beastieball is a Pokemon-style monster-catching RPG. However, the objective isn't to battle... not entirely, anyway. The idea is to pair Beasties for rousing games of pseudo-volleyball. Matches will unfold through 2v2 battles where every Beastie will utilize their different strengths and weaknesses to defeat the other team. This can involve hitting the ball somewhere that the other team can't reach or forcing them into a loss by knocking out their lineup with various moves.

Shacknews had a very early taste of Beastieball shortly after it was unveiled at Day of the Devs: SGF Edition 2023. The game showed tremendous potential by giving unique twists to the Pokemon formula, mainly by having Beastie teammates bond with one another in various ways. By the time the demo wrapped up, the anticipation of meeting the Sports King only grew.



Source: Klei

Beastieball will enter Steam Early Access on Tuesday, November 12.