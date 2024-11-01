Marvel Snap goes to Asgard for November's War of the Nine Realms season The Mighty Thor is about to have company as part of Marvel Snap's next season.

After spending a few months with alien symbiotes, Marvel Snap looks to be moving to a new realm. The collectible card game is heading to the realm of Asgard, home of The Mighty Thor. The War of the Nine Realms season introduces some new friends and enemies of the God of Thunder, including a fiery new season pass card.

The fire demon Surtur, ruler of Muspelheim, is this month's featured card. Casual moviegoers will remember him as the giant fire god who bookended Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok. He longs to bring about the end of the realms and his power will only grow as November's Season Pass card.

The following cards are coming to Marvel Snap for the month of November:

(3) Surtur (5) (Season Pass card) - After you play a card with 10 or more Power, this gains +3 Power.

(Season Pass card) - After you play a card with 10 or more Power, this gains +3 Power. (2) Fenris Wolf (3) - Activate : Resurrect your opponent's highest-Power discarded or destroyed card on your side of this location.

- : Resurrect your opponent's highest-Power discarded or destroyed card on your side of this location. (?) Frigga (3) - On Reveal : Add a copy of the last card you played to your hand. (If able)

- : Add a copy of the last card you played to your hand. (If able) (4) Malekith (6) - On Reveal : Add a 1, 2, or 3-Cost card from your deck here, but don't reveal it until the game ends.

- : Add a 1, 2, or 3-Cost card from your deck here, but don't reveal it until the game ends. (6) Gorr the God Butcher (-1) - Ongoing: +2 Power for each On Reveal card in play.

Two new locations will also be added this season. Valhalla will have all cards repeat their On Reveal abilities after Turn 4. There's also Yggdrasil, which will give all cards at a different location +1 Power after every turn.

There's another card that will be part of the November rotation and that's the 1-Cost, 2-Power King Eitri, which has an Activate effect that draws a card from your deck that didn't start there. This card can be picked up through the revamped Deadpool's Diner, which will begin on November 21.

Marvel Snap's War of the Nine Realms season will begin next Tuesday, November 5. Be sure to follow the Marvel Snap topic page for the latest news.