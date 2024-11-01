Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 1: Like A Dragon PlayStation Sale

To help end the month of October, Prime Video began telling the story of Kazuma Kiryu in its adaptation of Like A Dragon: Yakuza. PlayStation is looking to keep the celebration going with a special week-long sale on the most recent entries in the Like A Dragon franchise. Find some of the lowest prices of the year so far on Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and the Yakuza Complete Series, in case you need to catch up on everything.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $24.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon Hero Edition - $13.99 (44% off)
- Yakuza Complete Series - $49.49 (55% off)
- Essential Picks
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $59.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection - $17.49 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves Premium Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Yars Rising - $23.99 (20% off)
- Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - $30.09 (57% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Sand Land - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus - $15.99 (20% off)
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - $19.79 (34% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (30% off)
- Little Goody Two Shoes - $11.99 (40% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $40.49 (55% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising - $24.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $21.99 (45% off)
- Park Beyond Complete Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - $1.99 (90% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- Volgarr the Viking 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $11.99 (40% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards Trilogy - $24.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $22.49 (55% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Sifu Premium Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $9.89 (34% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $16.19 (40% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Ultimate Edition - $23.09 (30% off)
- Tchia Oleti Edition - $15.74 (55% off)
- Teardown Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Tinykin - $6.24 (75% off)
- John Wick Hex - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- WWE 2K24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dead Space - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Lies of P - $38.99 (35% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- ID@Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series
- Front Mission 2 Remake - $17.49 (50% off)
- Flock - $13.39 (33% off)
- Open Roads - $11.99 (40% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Terraformers - $16.24 (35% off)
- Cocoon - $12.49 (50% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $17.99 (40% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $6.99 (65% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $38.99 (35% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $18.74 (25% off)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter - $15.99 (20% off)
- Peglin - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tchia Oleti Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - $1.99 (90% off)
- Oxenfree - $1.99 (80% off)
- Undertale - $9.89 (34% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 1: Like A Dragon PlayStation Sale