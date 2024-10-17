New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 17, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

shackpets on Cortex

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Move over, GameStop!

"I’m about to be the GameStop of stores." - Dunkey

Acoustic Pokemon Theme Song for a good boy

Playing music and singing to your pets is a wonderful use of your time.

Is this rizz or just dangerous?

The winking headlight was a nice touch, though.

Spice One Smooth Criminal Remix

Gangsta Michael Jackson songs work surprisingly well.

The forbidden bidet

Are salt water bidets good for you?

Amazing work by the keeper!

Soccer goalie is one of the toughest positions in all of sport.

Robert Downey Jr.'s first impression of Wall Street

"If money is evil, then that building is hell." RDJ should check out Bubbletron.

The International Cat Expo lineup kinda slaps

This was held in Cleveland.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 17, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

