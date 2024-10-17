Evening Reading - October 17, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

shackpets on Cortex

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Move over, GameStop!

"I’m about to be the GameStop of stores." - Dunkey

Acoustic Pokemon Theme Song for a good boy

Playing music and singing to your pets is a wonderful use of your time.

Is this rizz or just dangerous?

The winking headlight was a nice touch, though.

Spice One Smooth Criminal Remix

Gangsta Michael Jackson songs work surprisingly well.

The forbidden bidet

Come friend. Join me, at the forbidden bidet. pic.twitter.com/d7ZAqfSHgo — Bobcat 2024 (@BobcatneySpears) October 13, 2024

Are salt water bidets good for you?

Amazing work by the keeper!

Soccer goalie is one of the toughest positions in all of sport.

Robert Downey Jr.'s first impression of Wall Street

"If money is evil, then that building is hell." RDJ should check out Bubbletron.

The International Cat Expo lineup kinda slaps

This was held in Cleveland.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 17, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.