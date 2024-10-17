Evening Reading - October 17, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shackpets version 2.0.0 adds Cuteness Wars, revamped Vote Screen, and quality of life improvements
- Unknown 9: Awakening Review: A rough first draft
- RetroRealm Arcade's Evil Dead & Halloween feel like Splatterhouse love letters
- Killing Time: Resurrected review: This is what happens when you ban alcohol
- Banjo-Tooie is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass this month
- Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stock leaps on bullish Q4 2024 outlook
- How to play the Warframe 1999 demo
- Analogue 3D pre-orders start October 21
- The Legend of Baboo showed off a magical world in conflict & a very fluffy doggo
shackpets on Cortex
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Move over, GameStop!
"I’m about to be the GameStop of stores." - Dunkey
Acoustic Pokemon Theme Song for a good boy
View this post on Instagram
Playing music and singing to your pets is a wonderful use of your time.
Is this rizz or just dangerous?
The winking headlight was a nice touch, though.
Spice One Smooth Criminal Remix
Gangsta Michael Jackson songs work surprisingly well.
The forbidden bidet
Come friend. Join me, at the forbidden bidet. pic.twitter.com/d7ZAqfSHgo— Bobcat 2024 (@BobcatneySpears) October 13, 2024
Are salt water bidets good for you?
Amazing work by the keeper!
Soccer goalie is one of the toughest positions in all of sport.
Robert Downey Jr.'s first impression of Wall Street
"If money is evil, then that building is hell." RDJ should check out Bubbletron.
The International Cat Expo lineup kinda slaps
WHAT 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/vDa3EahXzE— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) October 17, 2024
This was held in Cleveland.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 17, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 17, 2024