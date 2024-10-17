Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations Netflix also edged out subscription expectations in its latest financial quarter.

Netflix’s Q3 2024 earnings report dropped at the close of markets today. The entertainment company made $9.83 billion in revenue against an expectation of $9.77 billion. In terms of earnings-per-share, Netflix brought in $5.40 against a $5.12 expectation. Netflix also saw a subscriber total of 282.7 million in Q3, which is just above the expected number of 282.15 million.



Netflix (NFLX) stock took a large jump in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report. It was valued as high as $718.27 after ending the day at $687.65.

With Netflix showing a strong quarter on all measurable fronts, we'll be watching to see how the company rounds out the fiscal year.