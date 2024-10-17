New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations

Netflix also edged out subscription expectations in its latest financial quarter.
Netflix
Netflix (NFLX) is out with its earnings for Q3 2024, and it shows a beat on revenue and EPS expectations. In addition to hitting these figures, the company’s subscriber account is slightly higher than predicted.

Netflix’s Q3 2024 earnings report dropped at the close of markets today. The entertainment company made $9.83 billion in revenue against an expectation of $9.77 billion. In terms of earnings-per-share, Netflix brought in $5.40 against a $5.12 expectation. Netflix also saw a subscriber total of 282.7 million in Q3, which is just above the expected number of 282.15 million.

The Netflix sign above the company's headquarters.

Source: Getty Images

Netflix (NFLX) stock took a large jump in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report. It was valued as high as $718.27 after ending the day at $687.65.

With Netflix showing a strong quarter on all measurable fronts, we’ll be watching to see how the company rounds out the fiscal year. Make Shacknews your home for business news at the intersection of technology.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

