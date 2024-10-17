New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Legend of Baboo showed off a magical world in conflict & a very fluffy doggo

Permanent Way Entertainment and Midwest Games showed off an action-adventure journey through an enchanted world.
Image via Xbox
A few new games were shown during this week’s Xbox Partner Showcase, but only one of them had a goodest pal helping the main characters along in their trials and tribulations: The Legend of Baboo. This game looks to be an action-adventure full of battle with strange creatures, traversal of enchanted landscapes, and survival in a mysterious world in conflict. It’s also got a very large dog to help you with all of that.

The Legend of Baboo’s reveal trailer played on this week’s Xbox Partner Showcase. It’s an action adventure and we get to see a bit of combat with swordplay and magic as well as platforming where the main character jumps on the large dog’s back to get past certain obstacles.

The Legend of Baboo is set to arrive on Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025. With that in mind, stay tuned for more news and coverage as it drops, right here at Shacknews.

