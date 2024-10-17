Watch the Xbox Partner Showcase 2024 livestream here The October Xbox Partner Showcase 2024 livestream is set to offer trailers, announcements, and exclusive world premieres.

The video game announcements may have slowed down a bit, but it looks like Xbox is kicking things into gear for the last quarter. Today is the Xbox Partner Showcase, where various developers and publishing partners of the console manufacturer show off what they’ve been working on over the past few months and years. The event promises to have a few world premieres, so make sure you tune in!

The Xbox Partner Showcase 2024 is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on October 17, 2024. The livestream is expected to last roughly 25 minutes and will feature announcements from various Xbox partners, which means no first-party titles. You can tune in via the Xbox YouTube channel or above using the Twitch embed.

However, there are a few exciting games that will be making an appearance during the showcase. Epic and Remedy’s Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion will be seen, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza will offer its brand of zany comedy, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a Soulslike that will be showing off a bit more. Xbox promises other developers and games as well.

Though short, the Xbox Partner Showcase 2024 is bound to be full of exciting games. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we highlight the standout moments from the show as we enter the final quarter of the year. Take a look at our 2024 video game release date calendar to see what’s coming out over the next three months.