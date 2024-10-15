How to play the Warframe 1999 demo Warframe 1999 sends the future to the past. Here is how to play the demo of the upcoming Warframe expansion.

Warframe’s next big update is Warframe: 1999, which will be arriving at the end of this year. Before that, and for the first time ever, we can dive into a demo for the new content.

How to play the Warframe: 1999 demo



To play the Warframe: 1999 demo, you will need to install Warframe on your console or PC and play through the Awakening and Vor’s Prize quests, which act as a beginner's introduction to the game.

If you have already played Warframe and completed those quests, you will be able to dive in straight away. The demo will be available to download and play as an update to the Warframe base game on October 16.

The demo will allow us to play as Arthur, the protagonist of the Warframe: 1999 expansion and the prototype for the Frame that we know as Excalibur. We’ll be able to explore Hollvania, the new area, ride the Atomicycle bike, and play a special Exterminate mission.

Anyone who completes the demo will get the Protokol Longsword Skin, allowing us to take on the look of Arthur’s signature melee weapon.

Is Warframe: 1999 a standalone game?

No, Warframe: 1999 is not a standalone game; it is an expansion of the Warframe base game. The two worlds in which the game takes place, the past of 1999 and the future of the Origin System wars, will end up being connected when powerful enemies from the past manage to make their way into the future.

We go back to 1999 specifically because an important character, Albrecht Entrati, a key pillar of the Warframe lore, goes back there, and we need to track him down. Albrecht has come to the forefront of the lore in Warframe's current arc.

