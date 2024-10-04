New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 4, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another Evening Reading.
Welcome, Shackers, to the end of the first week of October. It’s Friday, baby! You made it! I’m filling in today because Ozzie so graciously picked up my Tuesday, a day after I got home from Tokyo Game Show! You may have seen the coverage going up this week, but I promise plenty more is on the way. In the meantime, we have a day of posting to close down before we send you off to the weekend. Enjoy this latest edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

Kendrick Lamar’s Euphoria, but it’s chill Nintendo

Shocking how well Euphoria fits Nintendo’s music.

Freebird on the recorder?

In other music news, this is ridiculous and kinda good?

Remember the time Vegeta said “Final Flash” and then the battle continued?

A few times actually. It’s not very good for an attack called “Final Flash”.

Dare thee peruse the Pierogi Bowl?

A baller Halloween treat to be honest.

Game Trader Live calls the possible Ubisoft buyout days in advance

A Nostradamus moment on Game Trader Live? Might just be worth your time to listen.

The Axis Unseen invites you to sample its world

The demo for The Axis Unseen is out now on Steam! Have you tried it yet?

Echoes of Wisdom and chill

You getting comfy with the new Zelda game this weekend? Lord knows I am.

There you have it. That covers your Evening Reading for this fine October 4. Don’t forget that if you want to support Shacknews, you can do so via Mercury, were you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar to spare? Don’t need one to play Bubbletron! It’s a Shacknews online game where you can engage in trying to create your next trillion-dollar start-up using a daily rotating array of prompts! Will you find the greatest valuation and earn the Money Hat? If you do, post it on the Leaderboards!

Bubbletron values a start-up for Virtual Pet Gift Basket Delivery Closed on Sundays at $134,400,000
A blind box with virtual pets toys? Yes, please.
Source: Bubbletron

That’s a wrap on the first week of October. We hope you enjoyed this Evening Reading. Have a great weekend!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

Hello, Meet Lola