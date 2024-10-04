New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rapid video review: Oneisall Automatic Pet Feeder

Shackpets veteran Greg Burke leveled his kitties up with a new pet feeder, here are his thoughts.
Donovan Erskine
Oneisall
Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke tried out the Oneisall Automatic Pet Feeder with his cats for a rapid fire video review. If you’re in the market for a convenient way to feed your pets, check out this YouTube Short to see the device in use and hear what he thought about it.

If you enjoyed this review, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for more short-form videos.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

