Rapid video review: NYXI Hyperion Pro Controller Get our quick and concise thoughts on this third-party Switch controller.

The Switch has had many third-party controllers and accessories since its release in 2017. For a special video review, we checked out one of the latest: the Hyperion Pro Controller from NYXI. This controller can be used wirelessly, or as a replacement for the Joy Cons. Hear what Shacknews’ Greg Burke thought about it in this YouTube Short.

If you enjoyed this speedy review of the NYXI Hyperion Pro Controller, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for similar videos.