New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Rapid video review: NYXI Hyperion Pro Controller

Get our quick and concise thoughts on this third-party Switch controller.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NYXI
1

The Switch has had many third-party controllers and accessories since its release in 2017. For a special video review, we checked out one of the latest: the Hyperion Pro Controller from NYXI. This controller can be used wirelessly, or as a replacement for the Joy Cons. Hear what Shacknews’ Greg Burke thought about it in this YouTube Short.

If you enjoyed this speedy review of the NYXI Hyperion Pro Controller, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for similar videos.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola