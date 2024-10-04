Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 4: Steam Turn-Based RPG Fest

It's now your turn… to shop from the Steam Turn-Based RPG Fest. The best of classic turn-based RPGs are on sale right now, whether they come from Japan, from the world of board games, or from the intrepid minds of indie devs from around the world. Check out the top turn-based RPGs from Steam before this sale ends.
Elsewhere, GOG.com's Autumn Sale continues, Ubisoft's Autumn Sale is in its final days, and Humble Choice has rotated to October with some eye-opening offerings.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Bear and Breakfast - FREE until 10/10
- Prime Gaming Freebies
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/5)
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Spirit of the North - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Tales from the Borderlands - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- Red Glare - $4.49 (70% off)
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn - $27.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $33.90 (25% off)
- Funko Fusion [Steam] - $36.29 (27% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $46.59 (22% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.95 (40% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.57 (64% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.99 (58% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $16.89 (58% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $35.95 (58% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $18.95 (68% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
Gamersgate
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $22.96 (67% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $21.00 (70% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $3.00 (92% off)
GamesPlanet
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $9.25 (77% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $3.89 (81% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 [Steam] - $3.89 (61% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- LEGO The Hobbit - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Midnight Fight Express - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Spells & Secrets - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Greedfall Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Moonlighter - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- 9 Years of Shadows - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Cursed to Golf - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Hell Pie - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Showgunners - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gunbrella - $8.99 (40% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $6.24 (75% off)
- Evil West - $14.99 (70% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $11.99 (40% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $13.00 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Mythic Edition - $26.68 (70% off)
- Chorus - $4.99 (80% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Medium - $19.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $4.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.29 (35% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $11.99 (40% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $9.91 (80% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $22.30 (25% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- NORCO - $7.49 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.73 (74% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $8.99 (70% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $4.80 (80% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $5.99 (76% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $9.59 (76% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $2.79 (60% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $3.39 (66% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.99 (70% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $9.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $1.18 (83% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.25 (86% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 5,800 deals to be found during the GOG.com Autumn Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code OCT15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Six Days in Fallujah [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $22.77 (43% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway [Steam] - $17.22 (43% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.60 (64% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $21.75 (78% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $3.12 (92% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $6.96 (93% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Remnant 2 (Keys must be redeemed before November 4, 2025), Persona 5 Strikers, Jusant, Dome Keeper, Jack Move, Station to Station, and McPixel 3. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $4 or more to get Lone Ruin, Ruiner, and Windowkill. Pay $10 or more to also receive Go Mecha Ball and OTXO. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Last Stand: Aftermath and The Ascent: Cyber Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Prophecy. Pay $12 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Martyr. Pay $15 or more to also receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, and Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Jurassic World Evolution (w/four DLC packs). Pay $10 or more to also receive Jurassic World Evolution 2 and four more Jurassic World Evolution DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive six Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC packs. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Jurassic World Evolution 2 Deluxe Edition upgrade and four more DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $2 or more to get The Manhole Masterpiece Edition, Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackeral, and Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo. Pay $5 or more to also receive URU Complete Chronicles, Myst 5: End of Ages, and Riven: The Sequel to Myst. Pay $7 or more to also receive Myst 4: Revelation and Myst Masterpiece Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Myst 3: Exile, Obduction, and realMyst Masterpiece Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Myst (2021) and Firmament. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Pool Panic, Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe, Jazzpunk Director's Cut, and Duck Game. Pay $8 or more to also receive Rain World. Pay $14 or more to also receive Death's Gambit: Afterlife. Pay $20 or more to also receive Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Blood and Zombies. Pay $5 or more to also receive LunarLux, Dark Deity, To The Rescue, and Coromon. Pay $10 or more to also receive Airborne Kingdom, Cat Cafe Manager, One Lonely Outpost, and Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga. Pay $13 or more to also receive Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire, Dream Tactics, Sands of Aura, and Airship: Kingdoms Adrift. These activate on Steam.
- Week of Terror Sale
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam/Epic] - $34.99 (30% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- The Callisto Protocol [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Week of Terror Sale.
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code AUTUMN24 to save $15 off of your purchase of $29.99 or more. Valid on select titles.
- Autumn Sale
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $5.00 (92% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $5.00 (92% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $5.00 (92% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Autumn Sale.
Steam
- Diablo 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $14.99 (50% off)
- Steam Turn-Based RPG Fest
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $14.99 (75% off)
- Age of Wonders - $32.49 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- Inkbound - $17.99 (40% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $11.99 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- XCOM 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Turn-Based RPG Fest.
- Konami Publisher Sale
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing - $23.99 (20% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked Collection - $20.99 (30% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Super Bomberman R 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Konami Publisher Sale.
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rust - $23.99 (40% off)
- DUCKSIDE [Steam Early Access] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Cataclismo [Steam Early Access] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.95 (52% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
