Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 4: Steam Turn-Based RPG Fest

It's now your turn… to shop from the Steam Turn-Based RPG Fest. The best of classic turn-based RPGs are on sale right now, whether they come from Japan, from the world of board games, or from the intrepid minds of indie devs from around the world. Check out the top turn-based RPGs from Steam before this sale ends.

Elsewhere, GOG.com's Autumn Sale continues, Ubisoft's Autumn Sale is in its final days, and Humble Choice has rotated to October with some eye-opening offerings.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code OCT15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Remnant 2 (Keys must be redeemed before November 4, 2025), Persona 5 Strikers, Jusant, Dome Keeper, Jack Move, Station to Station, and McPixel 3. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $4 or more to get Lone Ruin, Ruiner, and Windowkill. Pay $10 or more to also receive Go Mecha Ball and OTXO. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Last Stand: Aftermath and The Ascent: Cyber Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Prophecy. Pay $12 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef and Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Martyr. Pay $15 or more to also receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, and Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Jurassic World Evolution (w/four DLC packs). Pay $10 or more to also receive Jurassic World Evolution 2 and four more Jurassic World Evolution DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive six Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC packs. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Jurassic World Evolution 2 Deluxe Edition upgrade and four more DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $2 or more to get The Manhole Masterpiece Edition, Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackeral, and Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo. Pay $5 or more to also receive URU Complete Chronicles, Myst 5: End of Ages, and Riven: The Sequel to Myst. Pay $7 or more to also receive Myst 4: Revelation and Myst Masterpiece Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Myst 3: Exile, Obduction, and realMyst Masterpiece Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Myst (2021) and Firmament. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Pool Panic, Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe, Jazzpunk Director's Cut, and Duck Game. Pay $8 or more to also receive Rain World. Pay $14 or more to also receive Death's Gambit: Afterlife. Pay $20 or more to also receive Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Blood and Zombies. Pay $5 or more to also receive LunarLux, Dark Deity, To The Rescue, and Coromon. Pay $10 or more to also receive Airborne Kingdom, Cat Cafe Manager, One Lonely Outpost, and Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga. Pay $13 or more to also receive Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire, Dream Tactics, Sands of Aura, and Airship: Kingdoms Adrift. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code AUTUMN24 to save $15 off of your purchase of $29.99 or more. Valid on select titles.

Steam

