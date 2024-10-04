Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 4: Swinging with Marvel's Spider-Man 2

With great power comes great discounts... or something. If you still haven't picked up Marvel's Spider-Man 2, this is a good time to do it. The PlayStation 5-exclusive was a big hit last year and one of the top games of the year. The Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes extra suits, is currently on sale for a reasonable price, so if you've held off, this is a good time to dive in.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $54.39 (32% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition - $59.99 (50% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Big Games, Big Deals
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $46.89 (33% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $41.99 (40% off)
- Nobody Wants to Die - $18.74 (25% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.24 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $27.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes - $24.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $44.99 (25% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big Games, Big Deals Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- WWE 2K24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dead Space - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Franchise Hits Sale
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $41.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- MotoGP 24 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $12.49 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $27.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space - $24.49 (65% off)
- UFC 5 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Franchise Hits Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - $15.99 (20% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ticket to Ride - $11.99 (20% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 4: Swinging with Marvel's Spider-Man 2