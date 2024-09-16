Evening Reading - September 16, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Suda51 and Shinji Mikami would love to bring back their old games if it wasn't so expensive
- Tiny Glade review: A large dose of tiny, whimsy, and wonder
- Unknown 9: Awakening looks to master the flow of combat
- Diablo 4 has reportedly crossed $1 billion in sales with $150 million from microtransactions
- EA confirms next Battlefield will have a modern setting
- AMD has reportedly secured PS6 chip development, beating out Intel
- Love Eternal was my game of the show at PAX West, and it wasn't close
- The best Assault Space Marine build - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Flappy Bird creator claims to have no ties with new game
- Splatoon 3 will no longer get regular updates, seasonal events to continue
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
We've got a fairy tale themed puzzle today!
Insignia is incredible. The fact we can play OG Xbox games online is the best
I remember playing Conker Live & Reloaded back in the day. I recall being amazed by the graphics.
Dave Bautista has slimmed down
Good for him. He doesn't want to be typecast. What we're seeing here is a man go from some insane steroid cycles to just a normal dude.
The ultimate Super Mario 64 fan creations
At a speedrun event no less!
A quick sidestep as we acknowledge the best channel ever
Did you play much spore?
Let's learn about more Super Mario 64
Might be time to revisit this classic.
We're on an N64 kick!
I used to love getting gaming mags.
The Thing
Such a great book. Such a great film. 10/10.
Shrimp time!
I had no idea it was such a big deal in Louisiana.
