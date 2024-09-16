Evening Reading - September 16, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

We've got a fairy tale themed puzzle today!

Insignia is incredible. The fact we can play OG Xbox games online is the best

I remember playing Conker Live & Reloaded back in the day. I recall being amazed by the graphics.

Dave Bautista has slimmed down

Good for him. He doesn't want to be typecast. What we're seeing here is a man go from some insane steroid cycles to just a normal dude.

The ultimate Super Mario 64 fan creations

At a speedrun event no less!

A quick sidestep as we acknowledge the best channel ever

Did you play much spore?

Let's learn about more Super Mario 64

Might be time to revisit this classic.

We're on an N64 kick!

I used to love getting gaming mags.

The Thing

Such a great book. Such a great film. 10/10.

Shrimp time!

I had no idea it was such a big deal in Louisiana.

