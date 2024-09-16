New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 16, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

We've got a fairy tale themed puzzle today!

Insignia is incredible. The fact we can play OG Xbox games online is the best

I remember playing Conker Live & Reloaded back in the day. I recall being amazed by the graphics.

Dave Bautista has slimmed down

Good for him. He doesn't want to be typecast. What we're seeing here is a man go from some insane steroid cycles to just a normal dude.

The ultimate Super Mario 64 fan creations

At a speedrun event no less!

A quick sidestep as we acknowledge the best channel ever

Did you play much spore?

Let's learn about more Super Mario 64

Might be time to revisit this classic.

We're on an N64 kick!

I used to love getting gaming mags.

The Thing

Such a great book. Such a great film. 10/10.

Shrimp time!

I had no idea it was such a big deal in Louisiana.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up into a perfect circle

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

