Flappy Bird creator claims to have no ties with new game

Dong Nguyen claimed he has nothing to do with the new mobile version of Flappy Bird, and that he doesn't support the crypto factor it will reportedly use.
TJ Denzer
Image via Flappy Bird
2

Flappy Bird was an internet sensation when it came to mobile device in 2013, and it seems a company completely unrelated to its original creator is looking to capitalize on it for the foreseeable future. It was fairly recently that a new version of Flappy Bird appeared on the mobile market. Unfortunately, it’s not original creator Dong Nguyen relaunching the game. It’s another group which has not only bought the rights to Flappy Bird, but is allegedly givening the game a cryptocurrency-marketing spin, and it’s something Nguyen has no ties to and does not support.

It was on September 12 that a group called The Flappy Bird Foundation announced the return of the game to mobile devices coming in 2025. Some searching turned up that the IP had been acquired by a group Gametech Holdings, and it seems to entirely because Nguyen was inactive with the IP license and did not block its transfer. Flappy Bird has been in the news regularly since, which prompted Nguyen to make a post on social media denying involvement with it.

“No, I have no related with their game,” Dong Nguyen wrote. “I did not sell anything. I also don't support crypto.”

In all fairness, Nguyen has seemingly wanted little to do with Flappy Bird. The 2013 game was once a massive juggernaut in its original incarnation, bringing in $50,000 a day. However, Nguyen was stressed by the sheer addiction some players had to it and the complications that came with its sheer success. In 2014, Dong Nguyen shocked the world by pulling Flappy Bird and steering away from the limelight. He’s done some work in gaming since, and many imitators attempted to take Flappy Bird’s place, but it was the recent introduction of an official new Flappy Bird that ruffled features. Further investigation into the game’s website by The Verge suggest that it’s being built with a Web 3 element and other hints of crypto involvement.

One thing is absolutely certain: Flappy Bird’s original creator has nothing to do with the new game and it seems he wants it to stay that way. As we continue to watch for new updates, stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest on the new Flappy Bird game.

