The best Assault Space Marine build - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 The Assault Space Marine can move fast, hit hard, and die quickly if you are not careful.

The Assault Class is the brutal hammer blow that cracks enemy forces in Space Marine 2. The class has the ability to instantly set the tone for some of the more brutal engagements that will come your way at higher difficulties, but it definitely has a skill floor when it comes to getting the most out of it.

The best Assault Space Marine build in Space Marine 2

For our Assault build, we are investing in the Thunder Hammer, commonly referred to as the Smash Hammer, and with good reason. This monstrous weapon is capable of doing a lot of work if you know what you are doing. I am going to say right now that if you don’t like this weapon, then the Vanguard class is a better option for you. It has the Chainsword, good movement, and the Melta Rifle. The Smash Hammer is really the main attraction here.

Class Ability

The Jump Pack is the main class ability for Assault and will propel you quickly around the levels. You also get a starting point of a 50% increase to your perfect dodge timing, which is not to be scoffed at. You cannot jump as high as you can in the campaign, but you can hold your melee attack once airborne, which allows you to aim and perform a Ground Pound attack.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Perks

You have access to eight columns, each of which contains three perks. You need to level up your character by playing Operations. You may only have one active perk per column.

Core

Armor Reinforcement - Non-finisher Gun Strikes also restore armor. The biggest knock on this class right now is a lack of survivability despite being in the thick of the fighting, and this helps with that.

Auxiliary Arsenal - Secondary weapon damage is increased by 15%. This is vital, as our only ranged weapon is the secondary.

Knowledge of the Enemy - This gives us an extra 15% damage in melee against Majoris or Extremis enemies.

Team

Squad Cohesion - All squad members' abilities recharge 10% faster. This is huge, especially when combined with any method your squad members have to improve the recharge rate.

Gear

Hammer of Wrath - After a Ground Pound, you do not lose control upon taking heavy hits and cannot be knocked back for 10 seconds. This gives us 10 seconds to tank anything and get our damage out. We will lose health but not be interrupted, and that is vital.

Manoeuvrability - Jump Pack recharges 20% faster. This is the best option for me in this slot. I know that the option to get back 10% per Ground Pound kill is attractive, but the odds of getting those kills at higher levels of difficulty are slim. If you wish, take Precision Strike in the last column and Zealous Blow in this one to try and set that up.

Diligence - A fully prepared Ground Pound deals 20% more damage but takes 25% longer to prepare.

Signature

Commitment - A perfectly timed dodge using a Jump Pack Dash restores Jump Pack’s ability charge.

Weapons

Screenshot by Shacknews

There's not much to say about weapons, as it is the Thunder Hammer and the Bolt Pistol combo. For the Thunder Hammer, I would suggest Perpetual Strength, Fast Preparation, Perpetual Strenght again, Shattering Impact, then a Perpetual Strenght and up to the top chain for Armored Strength, straight across to Hard Target, then into the Relic tiers for Patience Rewarded and the next four boxes.

For the Bolt Pistol, go with Great Might to start, then into Death Strike, and then go up to the top chain and follow that all along. It’s a pretty simple setup that will help you out when you can’t get close enough to do melee damage.

This class lives or dies with your ability to perfect dodge and perfect parry. I hate to say it, but Tactical and Vanguard Marines can get punched around and then overheal with the magic of the Melta Rifle. This is a far riskier class to play, and it only really comes online as you get into the late teens and Artificer-level weapons.

