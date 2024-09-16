EA confirms next Battlefield will have a modern setting EA has also released the first concept art from the next Battlefield.

We’ve known for a while now that EA has teams working on the next Battlefield game. Today, the publisher has revealed the first details about the next installment in the first-person shooter series. Most notably, the next Battlefield game will use a modern setting, with an emphasis on going back to basics.

Vince Zampella, head of Respawn Entertainment, shared the first details about the next Battlefield in a chat with IGN. It’s here that he confirms not only a modern setting for the next Battlefield, but a return to 64-player maps and created classes. This all comes following the harsh backlash to Battlefield 2042, which spent years walking back some of its most controversial decisions.



Source: Electronic Arts

The first piece of concept art for the next Battlefield shows a city blanketed by fire and smoke. Helicopters can be seen in the sky while ships approach the shores. Missile strikes are raining down onto modern buildings.

The next Battlefield game is likely a ways away, but we’ve finally got the first details. Vince Zampella cites Battlefields 3 and 4 as high-points in the series and where the developer would like to get back to with the new installment. Stick with Shacknews for future updates on the next Battlefield game.