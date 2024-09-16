New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA confirms next Battlefield will have a modern setting

EA has also released the first concept art from the next Battlefield.
Donovan Erskine
Electronic Arts
We’ve known for a while now that EA has teams working on the next Battlefield game. Today, the publisher has revealed the first details about the next installment in the first-person shooter series. Most notably, the next Battlefield game will use a modern setting, with an emphasis on going back to basics.

Vince Zampella, head of Respawn Entertainment, shared the first details about the next Battlefield in a chat with IGN. It’s here that he confirms not only a modern setting for the next Battlefield, but a return to 64-player maps and created classes. This all comes following the harsh backlash to Battlefield 2042, which spent years walking back some of its most controversial decisions.

Soldiers with gliding suits jumping off of rooftops.

Source: Electronic Arts

The first piece of concept art for the next Battlefield shows a city blanketed by fire and smoke. Helicopters can be seen in the sky while ships approach the shores. Missile strikes are raining down onto modern buildings.

The next Battlefield game is likely a ways away, but we’ve finally got the first details. Vince Zampella cites Battlefields 3 and 4 as high-points in the series and where the developer would like to get back to with the new installment. Stick with Shacknews for future updates on the next Battlefield game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

