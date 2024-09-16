New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AMD has reportedly secured PS6 chip development, beating out Intel

Intel and AMD were both in negotiations with Sony, but Intel could not come to an agreement with Sony on profit margins for the alleged $30 billion deal.
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation
The PlayStation 6 may be more than a few years off, but that doesn’t mean tech companies aren’t vying for the rights to make components for it right now. In fact, a recent report suggests that AMD has secured a contract valued at around $30 billion to make chips for the PS6. In doing so, AMD beat out Intel, which was closely competing with AMD for the project, but couldn’t not come to an agreement with Sony by the end of negotiations.

This report comes out of Reuters, who shared details of AMD’s supposed deal with Sony and Intel’s failed competitive vie for the right to develop the PlayStation 6’s APU. According to sources familiar with the business dealings, AMD and Intel ended up as the final two competitor suitors, which analysts have suggested would pull in billions of dollars as the firm picked by Sony would be on deck to produce chips for years to come. Unfortunately for Intel, the company could not come to an agreement on profit margins with Sony, which left AMD ready to return to work on the chip for PlayStation’s next generation.

PlayStation 5's System on a Chip (SOC), as designed by AMD.
AMD secured the contract to develop the CPU and GPU for the PS5, and looks to be returning for the PS6.
Source: Image by Fritzchens Fritz

AMD already had the honor of crafting the CPU and GPU of the PlayStation 5, and it seems likely to power the PS5 Pro as well. Meanwhile, Intel has seen no lack of competitive and financial woes that culminated in a surprise loss on revenue for its Q2 2024, as well as the announcement of a $10 billion cost reduction plan that is expected to affect around 15,000 employees. Simply put, things have looked rough and seem as though they’re continuing to look rough for Intel on the back of a string of bad news.

It will remain to be seen what’s actually under the hood of the PlayStation 6 as Sony or AMD confirm, but with forecasts set for about 2028 on when the console will arrive, it will likely be a while before we see specs. Nonetheless, stay tuned for further news and updates as they drop, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    September 16, 2024 10:10 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, AMD has reportedly secured PS6 chip development, beating out Intel

    • sukabljat legacy 10 years
      September 16, 2024 10:15 AM

      Seems like PS6 will likely be backwards compatible.

      • aggressor legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        September 16, 2024 10:18 AM

        It’d be great if that was just expected by everyone at this point. I know some enjoy it, but hanging on to old consoles just to play classic games is a bit antiquated.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        September 16, 2024 11:27 AM

        Yes, all the disk based games will work if you buy them again for the digital only console!

        If they didn’t include a drive with the pro while the base model had it, they will probably leave it out altogether in PS6.

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      September 16, 2024 10:22 AM

      They'd be insane to switch to Intel now of all times. But maybe they thought they could get a bargain with the upper hand in negotations.

      • eatstheramen
        September 16, 2024 10:24 AM

        I feel like your right, you don't do a RFP to one company, they probably hit them all up and played them against each other.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years
      September 16, 2024 10:30 AM

      Intel probably laid off some Sony executive's nephew who was previously working there so they lost that goodwill.

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      September 16, 2024 11:22 AM

      Intel isn't who I thought the main competitor would be. It was looking more like it could be ARM

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        September 16, 2024 11:27 AM

        Maybe Xbox will go that route.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years
          September 16, 2024 11:30 AM

          ARM/Nvidia to really shake things up

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        September 16, 2024 12:02 PM

        Seems like a nightmare for the gaming community though, having to make all their games compatible to Arm?

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          September 16, 2024 12:22 PM

          Well to be clear, any studio that would want to release a game on PS platform would have to comply with a whole host of various technical and branding requirements. No matter what chip architecture Sony would use, they’re always incorporating custom hardware based features that work in conjunction with the chip and memory., so that would have to be coded for and complied with.

          They don’t have to release on a Sony platform, but if it makes financial sense to do it, then they will do it.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      September 16, 2024 12:07 PM

      PS6 pro coming soon!

    • Dolemite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      September 16, 2024 12:27 PM

      All well and good but we won't see this thing for another 4 years or so.

