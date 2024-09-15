Splatoon 3 will no longer get regular updates, seasonal events to continue It seems like the Grand Festival was the final celebration for Splatoon 3 as Nintendo presumably shifts focus to what's next.

Splatoon 3 will no longer receive regular updates. The game is two years old now, and with the Grand Festival sending the Splatfest off with a bang, Nintendo will dial back its ongoing support of the title. However, there will still be events for players to enjoy and updates as needed.

On September 15, 2024, Splatoon 3 featured its Grand Festival Splatfest where players fought for what they think is most important: Past, Present, or Future. It was a massive festival where some of the old idols showed up. But it also marked the end of regular updates to the game, according to an official post on the Splatoon North America social media account.

According to the post, there will be no more regular updates, however, the seasonal events will continue. This means players can look forward to Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights. There will also be adjustments to weapon balancing as needed. Big Run, Eggstra Work, and Monthly Challenges will be continuing “for the time being”.

With Splatoon 3 support winding down, the assumption here is that Nintendo is likely working on Splatoon 4. Nintendo has already revealed that a Nintendo Switch successor announcement is coming, so a sequel to one of the Big N’s most popular online games seems like a safe bet, especially with a new console in the works.

For now, players can revel in the afterglow of the Grand Festival and look forward to the next seasonal event.