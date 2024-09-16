New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Diablo 4 has reportedly crossed $1 billion in sales with $150 million from microtransactions

A Blizzard lead may have spilled the beans on just how well Diablo 4 has been doing since its release in 2023.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Blizzard
1

It was probably safe to say that Diablo 4 sold well. Despite the rollercoaster of bugs and issues with progression and post-launch content, the game still has a huge fanbase and gets plenty of updates and microtransactions to keep the money flowing, so it shouldn’t have come as any surprise when a Blizzard executive recently shared that the game has allegedly crossed the billion dollar mark in unit sales. What might be a little more noteworthy is that $150 million of that was apparently strictly microtransactions.

These tidbits come from Blizzard and Diablo 4 Senior Product Manager Harrison Froeschke, who shared a few interesting bullet points about the game on his LinkedIn before taking his profile private, as spotted by Gamepressure. The following lines were present on Froeschke’s details about his job accomplishments:

Senior Product Manager Harrison Froeschke's LinkedIn page describing his job and success on Diablo 4.
Senior Product Manager Harrison Froeschke shares some details of Diablo 4's sales and success with microtransactions.
Source: LinkedIn

The Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion is right around the corner and looking like the next big thing in the game. It’s been a very bumpy road as far as success and failures go for the base game, with large amounts of outcry when the devs have overcorrected or overtuned various aspects of the game. It’s also had some very intense bugs that had the developers closing down portions of the game temporarily to fix said issues.

It seems none of those issues were enough to slow Diablo 4 down on sales, however. With an alleged billion dollars in sales in the books, we’ll look forward to seeing how the Vessel of Hatred expansion does next month. Stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.

