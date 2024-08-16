Shack Together 027 - DOOM: The Dark Ages Preview, DOOM Ports, Tango Acquired, feat. TJ Denzer

Welcome back to another exciting episode of Shack Together, the official and only Shacknews video games podcast! This week, we're joined by our fantastic crew - host Asif Khan, myself Joe Stasio, and Senior News Editor TJ Denzer. Get ready for another lively discussion as we dive into the latest in gaming.

Our main segment this week asks the age-old question: "Can it run DOOM?" We explore the most unexpected devices that have been modded to play the classic FPS, from refrigerators to pregnancy tests. The team buzzes in with their name to see if they know know wether each device can handle the legendary software.

In Story Time, we cover a wide range of gaming news, including hands-on impressions of Visions of Mana, the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and the acquisition of Tango Gameworks by Krafton. We also touch on some industry news, like the passing of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

