Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died following a two year battle with lung cancer. Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the sad news via Twitter.

Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend @SusanWojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her. She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 10, 2024

Dennis Troper, Wojcicki's husband, announced the news of her passing on a Facebook post:

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many. Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time,”

Wojcicki served as CEO of YouTube from 2014 until February of 2023, overseeing a period of tremendous growth for the video platform.

Shacknews sends our condolences to the Wojcicki family, their friends, and the broader Google/YouTube community who Susan lead for nearly a decade.