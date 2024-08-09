New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56

Susan Wojcicki has died following a two year battle with cancer. The former CEO of YouTube was 56 years old.
Asif Khan
Harriet Taylor | CNBC
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died following a two year battle with lung cancer. Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the sad news via Twitter.

Dennis Troper, Wojcicki's husband, announced the news of her passing on a Facebook post:

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many. Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time,”

Wojcicki served as CEO of YouTube from 2014 until February of 2023, overseeing a period of tremendous growth for the video platform.

A selfie photo of Susan Wojcicki with her cat.

Shacknews sends our condolences to the Wojcicki family, their friends, and the broader Google/YouTube community who Susan lead for nearly a decade. 

