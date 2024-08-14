New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Roto VR Explorer is 'a next-generation VR gaming chair' made in partnership with Meta

The future of VR gaming chairs is here. Check out the $799 Roto VR Explorer.
Asif Khan
2

The first ever "Made for Meta" VR chair is here. The Roto VR Explorer was made in partnership between Meta and Roto and hopes to provide a new innovative way to sit in virtual reality with a patented "Look & Turn" feature that aims to enhance the motorized 360 degree seated experience. Roto describes the haptics as "full body" and the VR Explorer is available for pre-order starting today at $799. Check out this trailer for the chair.

Roto VR Explorer includes:

  • Roto VR’s proprietary Look & Turn technology intuitively rotates users to where they look, solving the problems of 360º viewing, locomotion and motion sickness
  • A built-in rumble pack that provides haptic feedback through the whole body, adding tangible immersion
  • Developed for Meta Quest headsets and compatible with all seated VR experiences
  • Fully compatible with over 400+ games and apps available from the Meta Quest store
  • High quality leather seat with back supports, adjustable seat height and a footrest for 360º comfort
  • Cable management solution and smart charging
  • Modular in design and supports a range of accessories, adding functionality for different types of game set-ups (sold separately)
Picture of the Roto VR Explorer gaming chair.

Source: Roto VR

Pre-orders are live now at Roto VR's official website, and the $799 chairs will begin shipping in October 2024. 

Are you ready to hop on the future of seated VR experiences? Let us know in the comments section and keep it locked on Shacknews for the latest in VR news.

