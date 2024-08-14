Visions of Mana has the makings of a magical RPG adventure

Visions of Mana is the first new mainline installment in the JRPG series in over a decade and introduces a new story that follows a unique cast of characters. It features the series’ signature action combat, with a weapon and gear system that lets players customize how their characters perform in battle. I began my adventure to the World Tree prior to Visions of Mana’s full release and left excited about the rest of the journey ahead.

Visions of Mana wastes little time endearing you to its main characters, Val and Hinna. When your childhood friend (Hinna) is selected as the new Alm, who must travel to the World Tree, you take up the role of Soul Guard to travel alongside her and ensure her safe passage. From their first interaction, it’s clear that there’s a rich history between these protagonists, and their individual personalities quickly shine through.



Source: Square Enix

After embarking on my journey, I got a taste of the latest iteration of the Mana series’ battle system. The real-time combat takes place in a limited area, with exploration seamlessly transitioning into combat when you approach an enemy. Controlling one character at a time, NPC allies will automatically attack and provide support accordingly. Players can escape undesired encounters by retreating to the perimeter of the battle area.

After acquiring an Ability Seed, I was able to equip Val with a Fireball spell to use in combat. Ability seeds can be equipped to different party members and are either found through exploration or unlocked through character progression. After assigning the seed to Val, I added it to my shortcut wheel, making it easier to use during battle. Limited spots are available in the shortcut menu, so players must strategize and plan their load-outs.



Source: Square Enix

With jumps, dodges, basic attacks, and spells, there’s a lot of versatility in Visions of Mana’s combat. I chained together many combos that saw my feet leave the ground for several seconds at a time, and I got into a good rhythm of recognizing enemy attack patterns and dodging them accordingly. Even as someone who prefers turn-based combat in a JRPG, it was easy to see the fun in Visions of Mana’s approach.

It’s clear that Square Enix is looking to marry the Mana series’ signature look with improved visuals in this new installment. The colors are vibrant as ever, and there are noticeable improvements to lighting and reflections, but the game doesn’t stray away from the art style fans are familiar with. The game ran without issue on my PC, but I did notice that cutscenes are locked at 30 frames per second.



Source: Square Enix

Visions of Mana has the foundation necessary for an excellent JRPG adventure. An emphasis on character dynamics and combat features is immediately engaging, and graphical enhancements will ensure this is the best-looking game in the series to date. Fans of the series have waited many years for a proper new entry, and it looks like Square Enix is taking the steps to live up to those expectations.