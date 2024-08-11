Tango Gameworks & Hi-Fi Rush IP scooped up in Krafton acquisition The South Korean publisher has acquired Tango Gameworks and the IP rights of Hi-Fi Rush following Xbox's shuttering of the studio.

The story of Hi-Fi Rush is not over. The surprise release and smash hit title from the start of 2023 could live on with new IP as Krafton acquires Tango Gameworks. The publisher behind PUBG: Battlegrounds has acquired the developer and the rights to the IP.



Source: Tango Gameworks

On August 12, 2024, Krafton issued a press release notifying the gaming world that it has acquired Tango Gameworks, the studio behind the critically acclaimed 2023 title, Hi-Fi Rush. The release notes that the South Korean publisher plans to support the developers as the team continues to develop the Hi-Fi Rush IP and “explore future projects”.

This deal will see Krafton working with Xbox and ZeniMax to “ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks.” The release states that there will be no disruption to the catalog of games developed by Tango Gameworks, noting that they will remain available everywhere they are today. Whether this impacts the physical release of Hi-Fi Rush remains to be seen.

Microsoft shocked fans when the company made the decision to shut down Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin in May of this year. Following this, The Verge reported that Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, said in a town hall at Xbox “We need smaller games that give us prestige and awards.” It’s certainly an interesting remark to make a day after shuttering a studio responsible for one of the highest rated Xbox exclusive titles of 2023.

Stay tuned to Shacknews as we bring you the latest about Tango Gameworks and any potential follow-up to Hi-Fi Rush, which scored an impressive 9/10 in our review.