Two Point Museum is the next game from the quirky business sim dev This time around, Two Point Studios is putting us in charge of curating a gallery of history, art, and treasures.

Two Point Studios has announced Two Point Museum as its next game, published under Sega. It looks like we’re trading the degrees and classes of Campus and the surgical malpractice of Hospital for ancient wonders and history this time, and while we didn’t get a release date to go with the reveal, we did learn that it will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Two Point Studios and Sega officially announced Two Point Museum with a trailer this week. In said trailer, we get to see some busy looking museum interiors, as well as the busy bustle of business and the comedic tone Two Point Studios has made a signature part of its game design. It looks like the museum business here will mostly focus on ancient history like fossils, ancient art, dinosaur skeletons, and even frozen, preserved things like cave men.

If Two Point Museum is like Two Point’s other games (and it looks like it is), it appears we’ll also be decorating our museums to make them all the more interesting and staffing them up to make sure they run smooth. One of the more interesting things in the trailer is that it shows an “expert” returning with a new exhibit for the museum. We learned this actually plays into a mission system that helps you collect new wonders to display in a recent preview. Be sure to read more about our experience with an early build of the game there.

With no date set just yet, we’re still excited to see what Two Point Museum has in store for us. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for more updates on the game as they drop.