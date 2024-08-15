New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Halloween release date leaks

The release date for BioWare's next Dragon Age game appears to have leaked.
Sam Chandler
BioWare
1

Video games and leaks seem to be completely inseparable and the latest victim is BioWare’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard. It would appear that the game’s release date has leaked ahead of an official reveal, and it’s coming much sooner than anticipated.

On August 15, 2024, Wario64 took to social media to alert the village square that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is releasing on October 31, 2024 – the spookiest of dates. This post was coupled with a link to Streamable, which includes a 20-odd second teaser of gameplay and some cinematics, which concluded in the Halloween release date.

Now, players already knew it was coming sometime in fall this year. This typically means somewhere in the final quarter (Q4), so an October release is precisely on time. Other than this, we don’t really know a lot about the game. We’ve got the voice actor list, and we’ve even previewed the start of the game, but BioWare titles are incredibly dense, so there’s likely a whole lot more to learn.

Three characters from Dragon Age: The Veilguard stand close together

Source: BioWare

With Dragon Age: The Veilguard releasing on October 31, 2024, the back half of the year is certainly looking stacked with must-play games. Take a look at our 2024 release date calendar to see what other games are coming out this year.

Guides Editor
