New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors & cast list

Here are the voices behind the faces in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Electronic Arts
1

Dragon Age: The Veilguard introduces a new cast of characters that you’ll work alongside and against during your journey. If you’re interested in learning more about the voices behind the faces, here is the voice cast of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice cast

Here are the voice actors in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and who they play.

Rook - Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, and Jeff Berg

A default Rook.

Source: Electronic Arts

Harding - Ali Hillis

Side by side images of Harding and Ali Hillis.
Ali Hillis plays Harding.

Davrin - Ike Amadi

Side by side images of Davrin and Ike Amadi.
Ike Amadi plays Davrin

Bellara - Jee Young Han

Side by side images of Bellara and Jee Young Han.
Jee Young Han plays Bellara.

Neve - Jessica Clark

Side by side images of Neve and Jessica Clark.
Jessica Clark plays Neve.

Taash - Jin Maley

Side by side images of Taash and Jin Maley.
Jin Maley plays Taash.

Emmrich - Nick Boraine

Side by side images of Emmrich and Nick Boraine.
Nick Boraine plays Emmrich.

Manfred - Matthew Mercer

Side by side images of Manfred and Matthew Mercer
Matthew Mercer plays Manfred.

Lucanis - Zach Mendez

Side by side images of Lucanis and Zach Mendez.
Zach Mendez plays Lucanis.

Solas - Gareth David-Lloyd

Side by side images of Solas and Gareth David-Llyoyd.
Gareth David-Lloyd plays Solas.

Varric - Brian Bloom

Side by images of Varric and Brian Bloom.
Brian Bloom plays Varric.

That's the voice cast for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as confirmed by EA. Refer to our catalog of voice actor guides for more on the voices behind your favorite characters.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola