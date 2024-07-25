Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors & cast list Here are the voices behind the faces in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard introduces a new cast of characters that you’ll work alongside and against during your journey. If you’re interested in learning more about the voices behind the faces, here is the voice cast of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice cast

Here are the voice actors in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and who they play.

Rook - Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, and Jeff Berg



Harding - Ali Hillis

Ali Hillis plays Harding.

Davrin - Ike Amadi

Ike Amadi plays Davrin

Bellara - Jee Young Han

Jee Young Han plays Bellara.

Neve - Jessica Clark

Jessica Clark plays Neve.

Taash - Jin Maley

Jin Maley plays Taash.

Emmrich - Nick Boraine

Nick Boraine plays Emmrich.

Manfred - Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer plays Manfred.

Lucanis - Zach Mendez

Zach Mendez plays Lucanis.

Solas - Gareth David-Lloyd

Gareth David-Lloyd plays Solas.

Varric - Brian Bloom

Brian Bloom plays Varric.

That's the voice cast for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as confirmed by EA. Refer to our catalog of voice actor guides for more on the voices behind your favorite characters.