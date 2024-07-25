Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors & cast list
Here are the voices behind the faces in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard introduces a new cast of characters that you’ll work alongside and against during your journey. If you’re interested in learning more about the voices behind the faces, here is the voice cast of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice cast
Here are the voice actors in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and who they play.
Rook - Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, and Jeff Berg
Harding - Ali Hillis
Davrin - Ike Amadi
Bellara - Jee Young Han
Neve - Jessica Clark
Taash - Jin Maley
Emmrich - Nick Boraine
Manfred - Matthew Mercer
Lucanis - Zach Mendez
Solas - Gareth David-Lloyd
Varric - Brian Bloom
That's the voice cast for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as confirmed by EA. Refer to our catalog of voice actor guides for more on the voices behind your favorite characters.
