New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - August 8, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy QuakeCon 2024, Shacknews!

This is QuakeCon!

Ariana Grande on Hot Ones

Did you know she used to follow Donovan on Twitter before deleting her account? Now you do.

If watching Moneyball were an Olympic sport

I am the Simone Biles of quoting that movie.

Congratulations to Tubi on winning the streaming wars

RIP to the GOAT Raul Julia.

KG with a funny story about Olajuwon

Hit em with that lateral movement!

Tulsa King Season 2 Leak?

No animals were harmed, but a solid lesson about the dangers of lithium ion batteries.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Solid Internet content.

LL Cool J is the OG GOAT?

Do we know if this is true? I am not going to question LL, but maybe Snopes could?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 8, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola