Evening Reading - August 8, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for a fall 2025 calendar release
- Unity (U) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue estimates on smaller loss than Q2 2023
- Volgarr the Viking 2 review: Ragnarok'd
- Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- Doom & Doom 2 getting enhanced versions
- EA Sports College Football 25 August 8 Title Update patch notes fix recruiting bug
- Terry Bogard will be playable in Street Fighter 6's Gamescom 2024 demo
- How to sign up for the Spectre Divide beta
- Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection producer on remasters & retro games at EVO
- Mecha Break is an Online Multiplayer Game for Sickos Like Me
BYOC Check-In Line at QuakeCon 2024 #quakecon #idsoftware #quakecon2024 pic.twitter.com/Cdj4z9O75I— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 8, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy QuakeCon 2024, Shacknews!
This is QuakeCon!
Ariana Grande on Hot Ones
Did you know she used to follow Donovan on Twitter before deleting her account? Now you do.
If watching Moneyball were an Olympic sport
August 8, 2024
I am the Simone Biles of quoting that movie.
Congratulations to Tubi on winning the streaming wars
Street Fighter The Movie is free to watch on Tubi https://t.co/vfldoW0XrI pic.twitter.com/AeKO9PWVFW— Wario64 (@Wario64) August 6, 2024
RIP to the GOAT Raul Julia.
KG with a funny story about Olajuwon
Hit em with that lateral movement!
Tulsa King Season 2 Leak?
NEW: Dog starts a house fire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after chewing through a portable lithium-ion battery.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 6, 2024
The Tulsa Fire Department released the following video to warn people about the "dangers of lithium-ion batteries."
Two dogs and a cat were filmed hanging out before one… pic.twitter.com/skTb8YEzJ6
No animals were harmed, but a solid lesson about the dangers of lithium ion batteries.
It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
new botchamania ending @Maffewgregg pic.twitter.com/kKBHOwmhNE— ⚔️Pokémon Trainer Platinum (5th Anniversary)🛡 (@platinumb3rlitz) August 4, 2024
Solid Internet content.
LL Cool J is the OG GOAT?
Do we know if this is true? I am not going to question LL, but maybe Snopes could?
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 8, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 8, 2024