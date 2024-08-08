Evening Reading - August 8, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy QuakeCon 2024, Shacknews!

This is QuakeCon!

Ariana Grande on Hot Ones

Did you know she used to follow Donovan on Twitter before deleting her account? Now you do.

If watching Moneyball were an Olympic sport

I am the Simone Biles of quoting that movie.

Congratulations to Tubi on winning the streaming wars

Street Fighter The Movie is free to watch on Tubi https://t.co/vfldoW0XrI pic.twitter.com/AeKO9PWVFW — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 6, 2024

RIP to the GOAT Raul Julia.

KG with a funny story about Olajuwon

Hit em with that lateral movement!

Tulsa King Season 2 Leak?

NEW: Dog starts a house fire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after chewing through a portable lithium-ion battery.



The Tulsa Fire Department released the following video to warn people about the "dangers of lithium-ion batteries."



Two dogs and a cat were filmed hanging out before one… pic.twitter.com/skTb8YEzJ6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 6, 2024

No animals were harmed, but a solid lesson about the dangers of lithium ion batteries.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Solid Internet content.

LL Cool J is the OG GOAT?

Do we know if this is true? I am not going to question LL, but maybe Snopes could?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

