How to sign up for the Spectre Divide beta Spectre Divide is set to have a closed beta, and while space is limited, you can sign up and potentially earn entry.

Spectre Divide is a new game in development by Mountaintop Studios and it is having a beta rather soon! A lot of the excitement surrounding this title comes from its fresh take on the tactical shooter format and the fact that the devs are working with the insanely skilled player, Shroud. If you want to see what Shroud and Mountaintop have been up to, you better sign up for the Spectre Divide beta.

How to access the Spectre Divide beta

There are two ways to sign up for the Spectre Divide beta: through the game’s Steam page and by participating in the Twitch Drop program. For the first option, visit the game’s page and click the Request Access button to be added to a waitlist. In the event you’re chosen, you will be notified by email and the game will be added to your library.



Source: Shacknews

Over on the official site, game director Lee Horn said that the other way to gain access to the beta is to watch streamers on Twitch that have Spectre Divide Drops enabled. While not a guaranteed way to gain access (neither of these methods are), this is one more way to potentially gain access.



Source: Mountaintop Studios

Even if you don’t get access this time around, by watching Spectre Divide on Twitch you will be earning three exclusive in-game items:

Bad Intentions Spray

Troublemaker Banner

Sinister Smile Charm

There will be additional information about how to link your Twitch and Spectre Divide accounts soon. For now, make sure you’ve got everything in order and have added the game to your wishlist on Steam.

Online shooters are having a bit of a renaissance these days with the likes of The Finals, Delta Force: Hawk Ops, and now Spectre Divide stepping up to the plate. This latest Spectre Divide beta is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on August 13 and finish at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET on August 21. Check out our Spectre Divide preview to hear what makes this game click and stay tuned to our Spectre Divide page for more information.