Spectre Divide is a tactical shooter where two heads are better than one

Counter-Strike has been the gold standard for multiplayer shooters for generations, whether it's the original mod, 2013's Global Offensive, or the more recent Counter-Strike 2. It's hard to imagine improving on this formula, but developer Mountaintop Studios is certainly going to try. After getting some time with its duality gimmick, the team is well on its way.

Spectre Divide is a tactical shooter in the vein of Valve's genre staple. The object is for one team to plant a device known as the Zeus and for the opposition to either eliminate the other team or defuse the Zeus. There are a few key differences between this and CS. One of the main ones is that sessions are 3v3, but the bigger one is that players have two cracks at every round with access to a main body and a Spectre doppelganger.



Source: Mountaintop Studios

Spectres are a game-changer. Players can switch back-and-forth between their two bodies at any time, as long as the other one is in their direct line of sight. This can be used in a multitude of ways. Spectres can detect nearby movement, so leaving one in a certain place on the map can be good for gathering intel on the opposition. They can also be deployed anywhere on the map with a Puck. Tossing a Puck to a high ledge or to a potential sniper nest is totally possible, as long as the Spectre is within sight for a quick switch. Setting up ambushes with Spectres can lead to some big victories, but just be aware that both bodies are vulnerable, so it's best not to leave one out in the open.

Even without exercising advanced techniques, a Spectre can simply be used as a second chance for when your other body bites the dust. For example, you might have gotten stung by a cheap sniper hit from a distance. With the Spectre ready to roll out, that player will then get a second chance, now armed with the knowledge of where an enemy sniper is patrolling. The only thing about being on that last life is that switching back and forth between two bodies will obviously no longer be an option.

Mountaintop Studios knows well enough not to tinker with other aspects of the tried-and-true tactical shooter formula. There's a Buy phase in-between matches with weaponry divided by sponsor. Sponsor weapon sets are usually divided by play style, whether it's rushing in with close-quarter shotguns or aiming from afar with sniper rifles. The Practice Range allows for players to try out the game's various weapons, as well as get accustomed to the shooting mechanics. Spectre Divide practically runs on Aim Down Sights (ADS) with a tutorial even reinforcing that hipfire only offers a prayer at close range.

Mountaintop Studios isn't quite ready to release Spectre Divide, though opportunities for testing will be available in the near future. In fact, a stress test is scheduled for this Saturday, August 3. The seasoned development team of CEO Nate Mitchell, Game Director Lee Horn, Art Director Richard Lyons, and long-time Twitch streamer Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek hope to improve on the game over time. Already, it feels like a refreshing take on a genre dominated by games like Counter-Strike and Valorant. We're hopeful to see what this game develops into by the time it's ready to take the stage. Spectre Divide is coming soon to PC and will be free-to-play.

This preview is based on a developer briefing held on Discord, as well as a pre-release Steam code provided by the developer.