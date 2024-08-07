Terry Bogard will be playable in Street Fighter 6's Gamescom 2024 demo Attendees of Germany's video game convention will have the opportunity to play Terry in Street Fighter 6 for the first time.

Fatal Fury and King of Fighters star Terry Bogard is set to cross over to Street Fighter 6 soon, and players are gonna get their first taste of Buster Wolf in the game at Gamescom 2024. Capcom surprised many when, in July, it not only announced that Season 2 was fast approaching, but it would feature Terry, as well as Mai Shiranui, in collaboration with SNK. Now, players will get to see what the legendary Hungry Wolf can do in Street Fighter 6 this month as Capcom brings a demo of the game with a playable Terry to Gamescom.

Capcom announced the Street Fighter 6 Gamescom 2024 demo featuring Terry in its overall plans for the Germany-based video game convention, as reported by Plaion. Gamescom 2024 is set to run from August 21 to August 25, 2024. Capcom will actually have quite a few things to show, including a fresh look at Monster Hunter Wilds. Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection, Kunitsu Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Monster Hunter Now will also be playable on the convention floor.

Terry Bogard was announced as part of Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC back in July 2024. However, it was even cooler when, during EVO 2024, we got a look at Terry in cinematic action in the game, taking place from inside Richard Meyer’s restaurant as a stage no less. Put it all together and it’s been fun seeing Capcom get Terry ready for his debut in the game, which is supposed to happen sometime this autumn.

It looks like Gamescom 2024 attendees get the lucky draw on getting to play Terry this time. As we await more details, such as when Terry Bogard releases as DLC, stay tuned to the Street Fighter 6 topic for more updates and news.