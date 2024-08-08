New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Doom & Doom 2 getting enhanced versions

A leaked Steam page has revealed that Doom and Doom 2 enhanced versions will be bundled together.
Bill Lavoy
2

Earlier today, a Steam page went live and revealed that Doom and Doom 2 would be receiving enhanced versions as part of a single product bundle.

The leak was first spotted by Wario64 on X, with the popular account posting screenshots from the Steam page as well as a trailer for the enhanced versions. 

Currently, the Steam page for the enhanced versions is just a Doom and Doom 2 page that still shows a release date of April 30, 1995. However, if you read closely, it’s clear the page has been, ahem… enhanced.

The Steam page also goes into a laundry list of features and new enhancements that includes the following:

  • Online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players
  • Community-published mod support with an in-game mod browser
  • Choose between the original midi DOOM and DOOM II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new DOOM II recordings)
  • Improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution
  • Now on the KEX engine
  • BOOM source compatibility makes it possible for hundreds of community-created mods from the past 25 years to be published in-game
  • Accessibility options, such as a modern font to improve legibility, high contrast mode, text-to-speech, speech-to-text multiplayer chat and more
  • Translated into 8 new languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese

This leak lines up with the start of QuakeCon 2024 and is sure to please longtime fans of the historic FPS franchise. If you want to keep tabs on this project as it progresses, follow the Doom & Doom 2 Enhanced tag on Shacknews, and you can stay current with all that’s happening at QuakeCon 2024 .

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

