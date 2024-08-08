Doom & Doom 2 getting enhanced versions A leaked Steam page has revealed that Doom and Doom 2 enhanced versions will be bundled together.

Earlier today, a Steam page went live and revealed that Doom and Doom 2 would be receiving enhanced versions as part of a single product bundle.

The leak was first spotted by Wario64 on X, with the popular account posting screenshots from the Steam page as well as a trailer for the enhanced versions.

Currently, the Steam page for the enhanced versions is just a Doom and Doom 2 page that still shows a release date of April 30, 1995. However, if you read closely, it’s clear the page has been, ahem… enhanced.

Developed by id Software, and originally released in 1993, DOOM pioneered and popularized the first-person shooter, setting a standard for all FPS games. The critically acclaimed sequel, DOOM II, followed in 1994. Now the definitive, newly enhanced versions of DOOM + DOOM II are available as a combined product.

The Steam page also goes into a laundry list of features and new enhancements that includes the following:

Online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players

Community-published mod support with an in-game mod browser

Choose between the original midi DOOM and DOOM II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new DOOM II recordings)

Improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution

Now on the KEX engine

BOOM source compatibility makes it possible for hundreds of community-created mods from the past 25 years to be published in-game

Accessibility options, such as a modern font to improve legibility, high contrast mode, text-to-speech, speech-to-text multiplayer chat and more

Translated into 8 new languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese

This leak lines up with the start of QuakeCon 2024 and is sure to please longtime fans of the historic FPS franchise.